Twitch Wins As Microsoft Shuts Down Mixer; Amazon Hiring In Linear TV?

Ahead Of The Game

Facebook was the designated beneficiary earlier this week when Microsoft gave up on the video game streaming platform Mixer, diverting its traffic and accounts to Facebook Gaming. But the big winner here could be Twitch. Mixer lured popular streamers with pricey exclusivity deals, and those noncompetes don’t transition to Facebook. Which means high-profile players such as Ninja, the No. 1 streamer on Twitch prior to signing a $10 million per-year contract with Microsoft last year, are returning. “Twitch is the most undervalued asset in Amazon’s empire because it extends Amazon’s reach into the next generation of purchasers,” Needham observed in an investor note on Wednesday. Twitch is Amazon’s bridge to Americans ages 18 to 24, particularly young men. And for many teenagers, Twitch is the first Amazon property they log into – before Prime Video, Amazon’s ecommerce marketplace, or Alexa-enabled devices.

Amazon Live TV?

Since Amazon is secretive, details about new products often emerge first in its job listings. Postings from the past week indicate Amazon is trying to add 24/7 live linear programming to Prime Video, Protocol reports. Having a live TV feed seems like a no-brainer. Roku, for example, has The Roku Channel where it airs licensed content and tries out new ad experiences. “We … are building next-gen linear catalog systems to provide best-in-class linear TV experience to Prime Video customers," one of the job listings states. "It is Day 1 for the linear TV experience on Prime Video.”

Under The Influence

Some brands and influencer advertising platforms are taking a closer look at their Instagram promoters. The reason: Brand safety. Many influencers peddle bizarre or dangerous conspiracy theories, often tied to right-wing media networks, such as QAnon, Glossy reports. There’s a well-known overlap between lifestyle/wellness influencers and wacky online conspiracies. (Consider Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop brand.) But protests following the death of George Floyd have ratcheted up the tension, especially since many brands that use large influencer networks have also pledged support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Some influencers have embraced a wholesale pivot from promoting beauty and apparel brands to shilling for firearm products and conservative merch, according to Glossy.

But Wait, There’s More!

