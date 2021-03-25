Neustar Launches Identity Solution; WPP To Revamp Its Data Operation Under GroupM

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

Identity Star

Neustar is at it again on the identity front. On the heels of rolling out its cookieless Fabrick ID in December, Neustar has launched an end-to-end identity management solution called – you guessed it – Neustar Unified Identity. It is a core offering within Fabrick. The tool enables the resolution of offline to online identifiers by connecting people, location and device data. With upheaval on the horizon (because of the impending end of third-party cookies), brands are doing what they can to adjust their customer data strategies, but they’re also struggling to incorporate comprehensive identity-based strategies addressing privacy management, data governance and marketing use cases. That’s according to Forrester anyway. Check out the release. [And related in AdExchanger: “Neustar Is Latest To Roll Out A Cookieless ID.”]

Data Central

WPP is reportedly shelling out more than $200 million over the next few years to centralize the data scattered across its sprawling portfolio, The Wall Street Journal reports. GroupM will serve as home base for WPP’s revamped data operations, and will create a new technology system and consulting operation to help marketer clients manage and use data. The move marks the latest reorganization at WPP as it works to simplify and modernize its offerings. “The goal is to build a capability that’s common across all of WPP led by GroupM, given the proximity of data and media,” said Mark Read, chief executive of WPP. Read said although the plan will likely include acquisitions to beef up WPP’s analytics and AI capabilities, the main strategy will center on building an in-house data system that can plug into external media and marketing technology systems, rather than purchase a pre-established data business. Guess WPP ain’t going the IPG route.

Programmatic Sojourner

Megan Pagliuca continues to transform her role at Omnicom Media Group, Alison Weissbrot reports for Campaign. In her latest evolution to Chief Activation Officer she will head up a team focused on how to best execute client buys across channels and platforms using data and technology. Pagliuca says she’s spending a lot of time talking to the TV networks as they move into streaming about what linear buys will look like moving forward. Top-of-mind questions include: “Are we transacting on demos?” “Are we trying new audience platforms?” And “how are APIs connecting into that?” Pagluica says. More.

Programmatic Partners

Verizon Media has partnered with out-of-home supply platform Place Exchange to beef up its DSP and increase its programmatic digital OOH solutions. The deal gives Verizon Media’s advertisers access to Place Exchange’s publisher network, which includes all of the addressable programmatic DOOH inventory within the US and extended access into Canada. Place Exchange is also the exclusive SSP for Intersection, a smart cities media and technology company with a programmatic media network that extends across large US media markets such Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. Place Exchange’s network of OOH displays spans digital billboards, urban panels, transit shelters, and other place-based inventory. For example, if a brand wants to drive foot traffic to its stores in NYC, it could launch a campaign across a targeted selection of LinkNYC screens, billboards, transit media and displays in a retail center, like Hudson Yards. Read on.

But Wait, There’s More!

Former employees at Sharethrough who bought shares of the company were later sidelined when Sharethrough was acquired by District M, receiving no proceeds, according to a report. [SF Chronicle]

Here's how to watch the CEOs of Google, Facebook, and Twitter virtually testify at today’s congressional hearing on misinformation. [Business Insider] In other big tech news: While Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai remain open to Section 230 reform, some of the “changes” they’re suggesting look a lot like the protections tech firms already have. [Business Insider]

And in other Section 230 news, the Justice Department has sided with YouTube in its fight over Section 230. [MediaPost]

Tencent stresses the importance of regulatory compliance as its profits from gaming and payments surge. [WSJ]

The guys behind Krux [and Habu] are at it again with Ketch, a startup that aims to help businesses navigate the increasingly complex world of online privacy regulation and data compliance. The company announced a $23 million Series A on Wednesday. [TechCrunch]

AppsFlyer’s latest Performance Index shows that Google leads in scale, but Facebook dominates quality. [Yahoo! Finance]

Integrate has launched its Demand Acceleration Platform to centralize and connect the B2B buying experience. [release]

Ecommerce marketing company Sidecar has reorganized its offerings into a single solution that works across all major advertising platforms. [release]

You’re Hired

As part of its expansion in the UK, Fanplayr has appointed Andy McNab as VP for EMEA, David Hendry as regional sales director and Jessica Biddle as head of customer success. [release]

Verve and Macy’s vet Julie Bernard has joined ecommerce optimization startup Tradeswell as CMO. [release]