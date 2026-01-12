Home The Big Story The Big Story: Live from CES 2026
The Big Story: Live from CES 2026

Going into the Consumer Electronics Showcase, there are a few things you expect to see every year when you enter the main convention center show floor – like dancing robots, for example. (Bonus points if they don’t fall down.)

At C-Space, which is the convention’s digital advertising hub, the innovation might be a little less eye-grabbing (and, hopefully, less laugh-inducing.)

But for marketers, there’s still a lot to take in. Heck, some of it might even be useful!

This year at CES, agentic AI made a big splash as streaming platforms and agency holdcos alike showed off their new tools.

But although these offerings are finally starting to deliver on last year’s promise of more agentic capabilities, truly autonomous programmatic buying is still a ways off.

In this live podcast episode, we discuss the finer points of what we saw this year, why the show has become such a meaningful connection point for CTV buyers and sellers, and why Public Enemy’s music (we listened to a performance at the conference) makes for surprisingly good CES listening.

No Waiting for May – CES Is Where The TV Upfront Season Starts 

If any single event can be considered the jumping-off point for TV upfronts, it’s the Consumer Electronics Showcase (CES), which kicks off this week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Comic: This Is Our Year

It’s been 15 years since this comic first ran in January 2011, and there’s something both quaint and timeless about it. Here’s to more (and more) transparency in 2026, and happy New Year!

From AI To SPO: The Top 10 AdExchanger Guest Columns Of 2025

The generative AI trend generated endless hot takes this year, but the ad industry also had plenty to say about growing competition between DSPs and SSPs. Here are AdExchanger’s top 10 most popular guest columns of 2025 and why they resonated.

