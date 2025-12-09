Home Publishers Programmatic Ads Are Coming To AI Chatbots
Publishers

Programmatic Ads Are Coming To AI Chatbots

By

SHARE:
Comic: Lunch Is Searched

Programmatic ads have entered the chat … bots.

On Tuesday, PubMatic announced a partnership with Kontext, a platform that uses LLMs to generate relevant ads within AI chatbots.

The integration is Kontext’s first with an SSP, marking its introduction of AI chatbot inventory into the programmatic landscape.

Something old, something new

From a technical standpoint, the integration isn’t particularly novel. The campaigns operate within the OpenRTB protocol, for instance, just as other programmatic buys do, Nishant Khatri, PubMatic’s EVP of product management, told AdExchanger. He added that he doesn’t see the channel as “very different from the general programmatic benefits.”

The real novelty is the speed at which new AI chatbots are emerging and the interest ad buyers have in the products, according to Khatri. And while many of the major LLMs and AI chatbots, such as ChatGPT, don’t currently include paid media at all, eventually, he said, consumer AI products will settle on ad revenue as a business model, rather than pure subscriptions.

Within AI search, “user intent is expressed much more clearly than in traditional search,” said Luke Jinu Kim, CEO of AI search engine Liner. Since people’s prompts are part of a specific and ongoing conversation, he said, advertisers can tailor a message more to that individual.

Plus, as people increasingly use AI chatbots and build more trust and competence with the products, conversion rates and performance should go up, Kim said.

Social media and CTV “only provide fragmented signals about a user’s interests,” he said, compared to AI search, which engages customers in conversation about “explicit, in-the-moment needs.”

Takes two to tango

The programmatic model has proven its worth with early AI publishers, too. Working with Kontext has allowed Liner, for one, to attract a wider range of advertisers across a number of DSPs, Kim said. This has increased competition, enabled higher fill rates and improved conversion rates via better contextual targeting.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Targeting The Influential; Who’s Doing The Shopping, Really?

Kontext’s technology analyzes the content of a conversation and serves ads based on what it deems the best fit in terms of content and format, said Khatri. For instance, a giant web banner isn’t pushed into a text-heavy environment where it looks jarring and disruptive.

Kontext is also able to dynamically revise a brand’s preexisting creative assets to fit the conversation, such as incorporating keywords included in the user’s query. The amount of creative freedom the ad platform has – if any – would be up to individual advertisers, Khatri said.

But brands that are willing to give up some creative control will get specific insights into what creative variations and A/B testing delivered the best performance.

The publisher predicament

Incorporating ads is all well and good for new AI chatbots. But where does this leave the rather large and preexisting world of publishers, most of whom are struggling?

Referral numbers have steadily plummeted since AI search engines and Google AI Overviews entered the scene in the past few years. But publishers always had at least some source of ad revenue.

What happens, then, when advertisers reroute their budgets to AI search instead?

The way many publishers will stay afloat, Khatri predicts, is by building their own AI chatbots – which we’re already beginning to see (in the early stages, at least). PubMatic is hearing “a lot of interest from publishers” regarding AI chatbots that can integrate with programmatic demand, Khatri said.

And there may be plenty of room for an AI long tail.

Khatri said that the AI ecosystem “is going to be so huge” that it’s more similar to the mobile app ecosystem than to traditional search. Which is to say, there will be a lot of similar tools, and individual users might use a variety of them.

Still, he acknowledged, there will be “best-in-class apps that consumers are going to gravitate towards.”

Whether traditional publishers will fall into that category remains to be seen.

Must Read

AI

Criteo Lays Out Its AI Ambitions And How It Might Make Money From LLMs

Criteo recently debuted new AI tech and pilot programs to a group of reporters – including a backend shopper data partnership with an unnamed LLM.

Agencies

Google Ad Buyers Are (Still) Being Duped By Sophisticated Account Takeover Scams

Agency buyers are facing a new wave of Google account hijackings that steal funds and lock out admins for weeks or even months.

Platforms

The Trade Desk Loses Jud Spencer, Its Longtime Engineering Lead

Spencer has exited The Trade Desk after 12 years, marking another major leadership change amid friction with ad tech trade groups and intensifying competition across the DSP landscape.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Commerce

How America’s Biggest Retailers Are Rethinking Their Businesses And Their Stores

America’s biggest department stores are changing, and changing fast.

Technology

How AudienceMix Is Mixing Up The Data Sales Business

AudienceMix, a new curation startup, aims to make it more cost effective to mix and match different audience segments using only the data brands need to execute their campaigns.

Digital Out-Of-Home

Broadsign Acquires Place Exchange As The DOOH Category Hits Its Stride

On Tuesday, digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad tech startup Place Exchange was acquired by Broadsign, another out-of-home SSP.

Popular

  1. Ikkjin Ahn, CEO & co-founder, Moloco
    PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    From Hype To Hyperscale In AI

    AI hype is everywhere, but Moloco CEO Ikkjin Ahn says the real winners in ad tech will be those who can move beyond flashy demos and harness AI at true hyperscale.

  2. Marketers

    WPP Raises Its Ad Growth Forecast Thanks To The AI Boom – But That Doesn’t Mean It Will Last

    Thanks to mitigated tariff effects and the AI boom, WPP Media’s 2025 ad spend forecast has good news for marketers.

  3. CTV

    Netflix Plans To Acquire Warner Bros. For $83 Billion

    After a prolonged will-they, won’t-they phase between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix swooped in with an $83 billion offer on Friday to acquire the Warner Bros. side of the business.

  4. AI

    Criteo Lays Out Its AI Ambitions And How It Might Make Money From LLMs

    Criteo recently debuted new AI tech and pilot programs to a group of reporters – including a backend shopper data partnership with an unnamed LLM.

  5. Wonder Twin Ad Powers Activate
    Data Privacy Roundup

    Call It A Comeback For Telco Ad Tech?

    From 2015’s ad tech gold rush to today’s cautious comeback, telcos are once again testing whether they can turn subscriber data into ad dollars – this time with privacy as the selling point.