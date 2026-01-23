Home Publishers AdMonsters Joins AdExchanger: New Domain, Same Publisher Ad Ops Obsession
Publishers

AdMonsters Joins AdExchanger: New Domain, Same Publisher Ad Ops Obsession

By

SHARE:

Over the years, many people have been surprised to learn that AdMonsters and AdExchanger have the same owner, Access Intelligence.

But, in fact, we’ve been joining forces behind the scenes for some time. And since last spring, we’ve been sharing the same editors, joining the same team meetings and bringing our backend together.

So now it’s time for the front end to switch, too. 

Because what we’ve learned from talking to all of you is that we can help publishers more by banding together. AdMonsters leans into the ad ops side of publishing, and AdExchanger leans into the programmatic side—but those distinctions increasingly matter less. Ad ops pros need to know programmatic, and everyone benefits from understanding the ad tech stack end to end.

AdMonsters is officially joining AdExchanger, unifying content under one site on AdExchanger’s domain. Don’t worry, though, there is no need for an “In Remembrance” slideshow for the AdMonsters brand. It’s a time to raise our glasses and look to the future because we are still bringing you the latest on what publishers care about, including ad ops.

It’s time for the publisher community to come together and support one another, as we all master the new rules of the publisher ecosystem.

Tying these sister brands together will only help create more scale and visibility for AdMonsters content and further connect our audiences.  

What can you expect from the content on our site?

We will continue to profile publishers achieving success with their ad ops goals, such as The New York Post, placing greater emphasis on direct deals as it improved its first-party data capabilities. Or U.S. News & World Report, which connected its data management platform, content management platform and content recommendation system to create high-fidelity audience segments. Or the cohort-style network that Justin Barton, CEO of AdGrid Media, created to help publishers like Ebony generate traffic and revenue to their sites.

We will also continue to cover the hottest topics impacting the day-to-day work of publisher ad ops teams. Do you remember where you were when Amazon joined the Prebid ecosystem last year? It was big news when Amazon launched its adapter that integrated demand from its  DSP directly into Prebid auctions, and AdMonsters was there to break it down. And now, with my first article on AdExchanger, I wrote that the adapter is now open for beta testing. 

How about the great Transaction ID (TID) drama that pitted major players like Prebid and The Trade Desk against one another? After Prebid announced it would remove universal TIDs, which buyers used to avoid auction duplication, The Trade Desk launched its auction wrapper, called OpenAds, which reintroduced Transaction IDs.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Can I Help You Find Something?; The Streaming Fortress Prison

These great stories will sit beside the in-depth publisher content already housed on AdExchanger.com. For instance, reporter Joanna Gerber covered how The Onion leans into content not considered “brand safe” – even making a few Jeffrey Epstein jokes along the way. While other news publishers must tread lightly with advertisers who balk at “brand unsafe” content, The Onion embraces the snark because that’s what their audience expects from them. They understand their audience and their voice, as all successful publishers do.

And AdExchanger Senior Editor Anthony Vargas just covered how generative AI has upended monetization on the open web, hurting pub revenue and traffic. Click-through rates plummet on publisher sites when Google’s AI Overviews or ChatGPT are available to summarize content, and we’re there to document the trend.

We want to hear from you

I write all this to say that the road ahead is still open with possibilities, and we remain committed to helping you do your job better and making the industry a better place for the entire AdMonsters community.

We would love to hear from you. What is the news you want us to cover? What ad tech terms are still making you scratch your head? Which tech, platforms and strategies are helping you reach your ad and rev ops goals? Which KPIs and signals are driving a sustainable auction for selling ad space?

​Reach out to me at abyrd@admonsters.com, because I want to know.

Related Stories

Must Read

AdExchanger's Big Story podcast with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech
PODCAST: The Big Story

Guess Its AdsGPT Now?

Ads were going to be a “last resort” for ChatGPT, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman promised two years ago. Now, they’re finally here. Omnicom Digital CEO Jonathan Nelson joins the AdExchanger editorial team to talk through what comes next.

Comic: Marketer Resolutions
Commerce

Hershey’s Undergoes A Brand Update As It Rethinks Paid, Earned And Owned Media

This Wednesday marks the beginning of Hershey’s first major brand marketing campaign since 2018

Comic: Header Bidding Rapper (Wrapper!)
Programmatic

A Win For Open Standards: Amazon’s Prebid Adapter Goes Live

Amazon looks to support a more collaborative programmatic ecosystem now that the APS Prebid adapter is available for open beta testing.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Publishers

Gamera Raises $1.6 Million To Protect The Open Web’s Media Quality

Gamera, a media quality measurement startup for publishers, announced on Tuesday it raised $1.6 million to promote its service that combines data about a site’s ad experience with data about how its ads perform.

Jamie Seltzer, global chief data and technology officer, Havas Media Network, speaks to AdExchanger at CES 2026.
AI

CES 2026: What’s Real – And What’s BS – When It Comes To AI

Ad industry experts call out trends to watch in 2026 and separate the real AI use cases having an impact today from the AI hype they heard at CES.

Commerce

New Startup Pinch AI Tackles The Growing Problem Of Ecommerce Return Scams

Fraud is eating into retail profits. A new startup called Pinch AI just launched with $5 million in funding to fight back.

Popular

  1. Comic: Header Bidding Rapper (Wrapper!)
    Programmatic

    A Win For Open Standards: Amazon’s Prebid Adapter Goes Live

    Amazon looks to support a more collaborative programmatic ecosystem now that the APS Prebid adapter is available for open beta testing.

  2. Measurement

    A Jury Orders EDO To Pay $18.3 Million To iSpot Over Data Misuse

    A jury in California awarded $18.3 million to video measurement firm iSpot to resolve its lawsuit against EDO, a measurement company co-founded by actor Ed Norton.

  3. CTV

    Netflix Doubled Its Ad Revenue Last Year – And Expects To Do The Same In 2026

    Netflix beat its revenue expectations for last year, ending 2025 with $42.5 billion in revenue, a 16% year-over-year jump. Of that, $1.5 billion came from advertising.

  4. Publishers

    Gamera Raises $1.6 Million To Protect The Open Web’s Media Quality

    Gamera, a media quality measurement startup for publishers, announced on Tuesday it raised $1.6 million to promote its service that combines data about a site’s ad experience with data about how its ads perform.

  5. CTV

    You’re Not Imagining It – There Are More Shoppable CTV Ads On YouTube Now

    YouTube is finally delivering on the promise of shoppable CTV ads. Starting Thursday, they’ll roll out to all of Google’s Performance Max and Demand Gen campaigns, YouTube confirmed to AdExchanger.