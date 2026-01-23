AdMonsters Joins AdExchanger: New Domain, Same Publisher Ad Ops Obsession

Over the years, many people have been surprised to learn that AdMonsters and AdExchanger have the same owner, Access Intelligence.

But, in fact, we’ve been joining forces behind the scenes for some time. And since last spring, we’ve been sharing the same editors, joining the same team meetings and bringing our backend together.

So now it’s time for the front end to switch, too.

Because what we’ve learned from talking to all of you is that we can help publishers more by banding together. AdMonsters leans into the ad ops side of publishing, and AdExchanger leans into the programmatic side—but those distinctions increasingly matter less. Ad ops pros need to know programmatic, and everyone benefits from understanding the ad tech stack end to end.

AdMonsters is officially joining AdExchanger, unifying content under one site on AdExchanger’s domain. Don’t worry, though, there is no need for an “In Remembrance” slideshow for the AdMonsters brand. It’s a time to raise our glasses and look to the future because we are still bringing you the latest on what publishers care about, including ad ops.

It’s time for the publisher community to come together and support one another, as we all master the new rules of the publisher ecosystem.

Tying these sister brands together will only help create more scale and visibility for AdMonsters content and further connect our audiences.

What can you expect from the content on our site?

We will continue to profile publishers achieving success with their ad ops goals, such as The New York Post, placing greater emphasis on direct deals as it improved its first-party data capabilities. Or U.S. News & World Report, which connected its data management platform, content management platform and content recommendation system to create high-fidelity audience segments. Or the cohort-style network that Justin Barton, CEO of AdGrid Media, created to help publishers like Ebony generate traffic and revenue to their sites.

We will also continue to cover the hottest topics impacting the day-to-day work of publisher ad ops teams. Do you remember where you were when Amazon joined the Prebid ecosystem last year? It was big news when Amazon launched its adapter that integrated demand from its DSP directly into Prebid auctions, and AdMonsters was there to break it down. And now, with my first article on AdExchanger, I wrote that the adapter is now open for beta testing.

How about the great Transaction ID (TID) drama that pitted major players like Prebid and The Trade Desk against one another? After Prebid announced it would remove universal TIDs, which buyers used to avoid auction duplication, The Trade Desk launched its auction wrapper, called OpenAds, which reintroduced Transaction IDs.

These great stories will sit beside the in-depth publisher content already housed on AdExchanger.com. For instance, reporter Joanna Gerber covered how The Onion leans into content not considered “brand safe” – even making a few Jeffrey Epstein jokes along the way. While other news publishers must tread lightly with advertisers who balk at “brand unsafe” content, The Onion embraces the snark because that’s what their audience expects from them. They understand their audience and their voice, as all successful publishers do.

And AdExchanger Senior Editor Anthony Vargas just covered how generative AI has upended monetization on the open web, hurting pub revenue and traffic. Click-through rates plummet on publisher sites when Google’s AI Overviews or ChatGPT are available to summarize content, and we’re there to document the trend.

We want to hear from you

I write all this to say that the road ahead is still open with possibilities, and we remain committed to helping you do your job better and making the industry a better place for the entire AdMonsters community.

We would love to hear from you. What is the news you want us to cover? What ad tech terms are still making you scratch your head? Which tech, platforms and strategies are helping you reach your ad and rev ops goals? Which KPIs and signals are driving a sustainable auction for selling ad space?

​Reach out to me at abyrd@admonsters.com, because I want to know.