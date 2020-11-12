The Big Story: Measure For Addressable Measure

This week on The Big Story, we talk about measurement.

Wait, don’t go. We’re going to dive into the topic of measurement by focusing on two exciting new areas: podcasting and addressable TV.

On Tuesday, Spotify bought podcast ad tech company Megaphone (once known as Panoply) for a reported $235 million. The ability to measure podcast advertising is a big part of Megaphone’s value prop. The other has to do with its ability to target and dynamically place ads into podcasts before they’re downloaded.

We’ll break down what exactly Spotify gets with Megaphone – and what it means to the greater podcast market as Spotify continues to build its empire.

Also, Nielsen is updating its TV ad currency by adding non-panel data for the first time ever. In partnering with DISH, DirecTV and VIZIO, Nielsen now has access to set-top box and smart TV data to inform its TV ratings product.

This development is important because it will set up the Nielsen currency to measure addressable ads, something it currently cannot do.

But there’s a lot of work in the pipeline to ensure that this vision comes to fruition in the future. We’ll dig into that as well.