The Big Story: Losing Apple IDFA Would Keep The App Community Dismayed

Did Apple deal a death blow to the IDFA, the identifier used by the mobile ecosystem to understand app audiences?

Not yet – but according to senior editor Allison Schiff, the tech giant certainly shined a light on it at its developer conference Monday. As Allison reported, Apple didn’t end the IDFA as some speculated it would, but it seems to be laying the groundwork.

This week on The Big Story, Allison will detail Apple’s policy shifts around the IDFA, and who will be most affected. She’ll also get into why, despite Apple’s moves, there’s still uncertainty around what exactly Apple plans to do with the mobile identifier and when it plans to do it.

Also, a few weeks ago, AdExchanger surveyed marketers, brands and vendors about their tech and data investments through 2020 in light of the pandemic. While there have already been projections from trade orgs and global media powerhouses surmising how ad spend is being affected, no one has delved deeply into the difference between how brands and agencies are reacting to the situation.

AdExchanger’s new research report, “The 2020 Industry Outlook: How COVID-19 Reset Digital Marketing,” looks specifically at how the pandemic has altered key marketing industry relationships – and examines where advertisers and agencies are looking to invest. The report is exclusive to Peak and Summit members of the AdExchanger community. You can sign up here.

Senior editor Sarah Sluis, who helped spearhead the research, will break down some of its most surprising findings.