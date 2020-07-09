Nielsen Builds Media Planning Tool For Agency Data Platforms

Audience Planner is also designed to be interoperable with other systems. So once a campaign has been planned with the tool, it can be pushed to third-party buying platforms like OpenAP or Clypd.
Audience Planner was first envisioned in the middle of last year and entered a testing phase two months ago, in the midst of the pandemic. Ideally, it can be used this year to inform upfront buying decisions.
In the past, Nielsen would wait to release products until they “were a completely baked cake,” Nielsen said. This time around, the goal was to get a product to market that would start to make a difference for buyers and then add “small slices of value” from there.
The faster pace is reflective of the approach CEO David Kenney advocated since taking on the top role at the end of 2018. “In the old Nielsen, getting a decision made was hard,” he told AdExchanger in January. “I’m still very focused on picking up our velocity. We have to run faster than our clients.”