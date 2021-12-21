Xandr, Formerly AppNexus, Is Now Formerly AT&T, After Its Acquisition By Microsoft

Microsoft also has lots of ad tech and media components where AppNexus expertise may come in handy. There’s the Bing search engine, Edge browser and the Windows Apps store, which is already a part of the AppNexus account, according to sources.
On top of that, Microsoft Xbox is an interesting advertising and identity asset, as is LinkedIn, which is also owned by Microsoft. Microsoft acquired cross-device startup Drawbridge cross-device for about $300 million in 2019 to beef up LinkedIn’s ad tech chops, and bought online retail marketing startup PromoteIQ in 2019 to help Microsoft diversify beyond its B2B roots.
Even so, Microsoft is not often thought of as a big player in programmatic or data-driven TV advertising, which is the AppNexus legacy.
But Parakhin said that the Xandr deal will help Microsoft with its effort to win in the new digital ad marketplace in a way “that respects consumer privacy preferences, understands publishers' relationships with consumers and helps advertisers meet their goals.”
