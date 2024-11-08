Home Online Advertising The Trade Desk Maintains Its High Growth Rate And Touts New Channels
Online Advertising

The Trade Desk Maintains Its High Growth Rate And Touts New Channels

By

SHARE:

The Trade Desk grew by 27% year over year in Q3, with revenue now totaling $628 million, and net profits up from $39 million to $94 million in the same period.

Snooze. What’s new?

Well, without breaking out new revenue metrics, The Trade Desk did divulge some interesting tidbits about their business. For instance, while the company doesn’t disclose CTV revenue, CEO Jeff Green said that CTV is now the largest media channel for TTD.

CTV has flipped the equation on web display and mobile. Similarly, a year ago Criteo finally reported retargeting revenue as less than half of its total. The Trade Desk is touting its long-held ambition to have more CTV than banner ads. Currently, video ads, which encompasses CTV, are close to 50% of TTD’s overall business. Soon, TTD will be primarily a video ad buyer.

“It’s hard not to be bullish about CTV when it’s both our largest channel and our fastest growing,” Green said.

And while CTV and retail media have been staples of every Trade Desk quarterly report for years on end, Green also put the focus on a few new opportunities, now that CTV has matured into the business, not just a rhetorical goal.

Audio and Sports

Green said he’s big on two new campaign types, which are fairly small in programmatic right now but hold unique promise to advertisers.

The main one is digital audio.

“I’m convinced if the biggest players move correctly, they can capture one of the biggest opportunities in advertising and media today, which is the delta between time spent in the audio channel and the amount of ad budgets heading to that channel,” Green said.

Just as CTV was in 2020, audio inventory is scarce and not growing that quickly, but consumption is high and growing fast. Advertisers would like to catch up with consumers, but there isn’t so much audio inventory available that can be targeted and served programmatically.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

AppLovin Meets The Commerce Media Trend; Passing The Test

The other premium media channel for programmatic to unlock is live sports, Green said.

“I expect over the coming years to see programmatic spot markets and sports become best friends,” Green said.

Live sports are counterintuitive for programmatic advertising. Those spots tend to have a very high premium and go to sponsors, rather than an open auction. But, Green said, “because (live sports inventory) is often scarce and often highly sought out by brands, and it changes very quickly, it really is built for programmatic advertising.”

Media companies aren’t able to take advantage of high interest spots. For instance, when live sports go into overtime or have last-minute excitement in the game, the broadcasters aren’t able to take advantage of what would be very high interest in those spots, the broadcaster often defaults to replaying a sponsor’s ad or going to a local TV commercial.

That’s why Green cites the spot market, when advertisers have a chance to buy broadcast spots on the fly, rather than in upfront deals, as an opportunity for programmatic sports ads.

The Google news

Another big opportunity for The Trade Desk will be the decline of Google’s market dominance.

The result of Google’s ad tech antitrust trial is unknown, so nobody can forecast how Google will be forced to change its practices or even divest parts of its business.

“But regardless of what happens, I believe we will win,” Green said.

For one thing, Google has been deprioritizing its third-party ad tech and ad network. Growth for that business isn’t just slowing, but has actually turned negative this year.

“If I were in Sundar’s shoes [Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, that is], I would deprioritize it too,” Green added. Google’s high-margin growth in search, YouTube, cloud infrastructure and AI are more compelling than its relatively low-margin ad network.

The Trade Desk has “managed to win in an unfair market” set by Google, he said. But Google is going to level the playing field, “whether that’s from government or just by their own choosing because the risk-reward is not worth it.”

The Trade Desk has outperformed the Google DSP, with year-over-year growth of more than 20% in every quarter going back more than two years, even while Google’s ad tech business declined. And Green said it should only get easier as the DOJ trials unfold.

“I’m very excited to see the outcome, and I think we win no matter what,” he said.

Related Stories

Must Read

Publishers

After The Election, News Corp Has Harsh Words For Advertisers Who Avoided News

News Corp’s chief exec blasted “the blatant biases of ad agencies and ad associations,” which are “boycotting certain media properties” due to “personal political prejudices.”

Online Advertising

LiveRamp Outperforms On Earnings And Lays Out Its Data Network Ambitions

LiveRamp reported an unexpected boost to Q3 revenue, from $160 million last year to $185 million in 2024, during its quarterly call with investors on Wednesday.

Google in the antitrust crosshairs (Law concept. Single line draw design. Full length animation illustration. High quality 4k footage)
antitrust

Google And The DOJ Recap Their Cases In The Countdown To Closing Arguments

If you’re trying to read more than 1,000 pages of legal documents about the US v. Google ad tech antitrust case on Election Day, you’ve come to the right place.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Publishers

NYT’s Ad And Subscription Revenue Surge As WaPo Flails

While WaPo recently lost 250,000 subscribers due to concerns over its journalistic independence, NYT added 260,000 subscriptions in Q3 thanks largely to the popularity of its non-news offerings.

Mark Proulx, global director of media quality & responsibility, Kenvue
Marketers

How Kenvue Avoided $3 Million In Wasted Media Spend

Stop thinking about brand safety verification as “insurance” – a way to avoid undesirable content – and start thinking about it as an opportunity to build positive brand associations, says Kenvue’s Mark Proulx.

Comic: Lunch Is Searched
alphabet

Based On Its Q3 Earnings, Maybe AIphabet Should Just Change Its Name To AI-phabet

Google hit some impressive revenue benchmarks in Q3. But investors seemed to only have eyes for AI.

Popular

  1. Online Advertising

    LiveRamp Outperforms On Earnings And Lays Out Its Data Network Ambitions

    LiveRamp reported an unexpected boost to Q3 revenue, from $160 million last year to $185 million in 2024, during its quarterly call with investors on Wednesday.

  2. PODCAST: The Big Story

    The Role Of Ad Dollars In The 2024 Presidential Election

    Trump won the 2024 election. To recap why Trump won, and how paid media played a role (and didn’t) in his victory, we bring on guest Jordan Lieberman, CEO of Power Interactive. The programmatic buying company handled more than 1,000 digital campaigns across the political spectrum this election cycle.

  3. Advertiser

    How Dewar’s Uses Social Media – And Golf – To Target A New Generation Of Scotch Drinkers

    With signal loss on the rise, many advertisers are giving first-party data more of a shot. Not scotch whisky brand Dewar’s, though.

  4. According to CEO Mark Zagorski, DoubleVerify has won 70% of the Moat advertiser RFPs it’s participated in, including P&G, BlackRock, Dish Network, Charter, Dunkin’ parent company Inspire Brands, Kellogg's and Google.
    Marketers

    DoubleVerify Won 70% Of The Former Moat Advertisers It Courted

    DoubleVerify has successfully wooed numerous former Moat clients, including P&G, BlackRock, Dish Network, Charter, Dunkin’ parent company Inspire Brands, Kellogg’s and Google.

  5. Jim Spanfeller, CEO, G/O Media
    OPINION: The Sell Sider

    Imagining A Post-Monopoly Era: The Future Of Publishing Without Google's Dominance

    A Google breakup could lead to a more fragmented market, with multiple smaller entities competing for ad space. This will almost certainly result in increased competition and higher ad rates for publishers.