Home Marketers How Molson Coors Keeps Creative Effectiveness On Tap
Marketers

How Molson Coors Keeps Creative Effectiveness On Tap

By

SHARE:
Christopher Walken, Miller Lite ad

For Molson Coors, creative effectiveness is about more than just generating buzz; ad creative needs to boost sales and improve brand health.

Who cares how funny or award-winning a piece of creative is if it’s not helping sell beer, said Sofia Colucci, North America CMO of Molson Coors, speaking at the Marketecture Live event in New York City on Tuesday.

“You can have the best marketing, but if it’s not helping your brands to grow and driving revenue, our CEO is not going to care,” Colucci said. “I’m accountable and our teams are accountable for the top and bottom line.”

Building MUSCLE

But that kind of accountability can only work if creative measurement is aligned with business outcomes. And there’s no lack of tools and approaches to help with that, from neuromarketing and multi-touch attribution to bottoms‑up models and social listening.

Molson Coors used them all – and maybe even a little too well. Over time, the creative teams got into the habit of optimizing creative just to please the tools, Colucci said, rather than to move people.

“Instead of our teams using their marketing guts or their judgment, they were basically looking for rules to beat a test,” she said.

When Colucci became CMO around three years ago, she brought the brand’s agencies together to come up with a new rubric for evaluating ideas and developing effective creative. The result was an internal framework called “MUSCLE,” which stands for “magnetic,” “unexpected,” “crafted brilliantly,” “long-term platform” and “essence of brand.”

It’s not the most graceful acronym, but everyone on Colucci’s team has it memorized. Even her young sons can rattle it off. But MUSCLE is more than a mnemonic. It underpins how Molson Coors submits briefs and how it reviews and gives feedback on creative across its portfolio.

In practice, that means putting judgment first and using tools as a check, not a blueprint – and it’s been working.

The more Molson Coors has leaned into the framework and trusted its collective gut, the better performance it’s seen on the very metrics the team once sweated “the heck out of,” Colucci said.

Lite, but effective

All of which sounds rather serious, until Christopher Walken shows up as someone’s inner voice in a Miller Lite ad.

Strategically, the campaign brief was straightforward. Molson Coors wanted to address the decline of social connections and use an unexpected but instantly recognizable spokesperson to nudge people toward going out.

Sixty percent of adults admit to canceling plans more than once a month, according to research conducted by Molson Coors, which is a bummer, since social connections are the No. 1 predictor of long-term happiness.

Miller Lite’s answer was to personify that little push you sometimes need to leave the house or make a move. In one spot, Walken voices the internal monologue of a shy guy at a bar, urging him to walk up to a woman and say hello. “It seems like you want to,” Walken says. “Just go up to her,” which the shy guy then does before the tagline “It’s Miller Time” pops on screen to land the brand’s message.

The campaign launched in January, and Molson plans to push it harder during March Madness.

For Colucci, this is a good example of creative effectiveness in practice. Start with a real behavior, ground it in an insight, connect it to what the brand stands for – social moments over a beer – and then bring it to life with simple, memorable creative.

“Our vision is to build more brands that people want to hang out with,” Colucci said. “That’s our ambition, and we’re going to do it through creatively effective marketing.”

Tagged in:

Must Read

Puzzle pieces connected together. Two puzzle pieces with cables coming together on yellow background. Problem solving concept, business solutions and ideas. Vector illustration.
AI

The Boring Infrastructure That Could Make Agentic AI Happen For Ad Tech

AI agents are moving fast, but MadConnect says ad tech’s slow, messy plumbing still needs an overhaul before agentic marketing can really work.

AdExplainer

Understanding MCP, The ‘Universal Adapter’ For AI In Advertising

Your TL;DR on MCP, the open standard that lets AI models connect to tools, remember context and run workflows across platforms.

CTV

YouTube Americas Leader Tara Walpert Levy Says Measurement Proves Creators Do TV Ads Best

“We are focused on being where the world watches video,” said Tara Walpert Levy, YouTube’s VP, Americas at the Convergent TV conference in NYC on Thursday. “And to us that now is TV.”

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
CTV Roundup

Paramount Skydance Is Trying To Buy WBD. Now What?

Late last week, Netflix walked away from plans to acquire Warner Bros., clearing the way for Paramount Skydance to scoop up the whole company with its hostile takeover bid.

Commerce

Sallie Has An Ad Business And Meta Is Declining Credit Cards

Sallie, the major issuer of US education loans, is getting into the retail media network business.

Social Media

Meta Has A New Way To Measure Social Engagement (Because Clicks Don’t Cut It)

Meta will now measure social interactions like likes, shares and comments under a new “engage-through attribution” category, replacing click-through as the default.

Popular

  1. A hand points a smart TV remote at a smart TV screen displaying several blurred-out content titles for viewers to choose from.
    connected TV

    Amazon Audiences Are Coming To Netflix

    Starting next quarter, US media buyers will be able to tap Amazon Audiences for targeting when they run Netflix campaigns through the Amazon DSP.

  2. AdExplainer

    Understanding MCP, The ‘Universal Adapter’ For AI In Advertising

    Your TL;DR on MCP, the open standard that lets AI models connect to tools, remember context and run workflows across platforms.

  3. Puzzle pieces connected together. Two puzzle pieces with cables coming together on yellow background. Problem solving concept, business solutions and ideas. Vector illustration.
    AI

    The Boring Infrastructure That Could Make Agentic AI Happen For Ad Tech

    AI agents are moving fast, but MadConnect says ad tech’s slow, messy plumbing still needs an overhaul before agentic marketing can really work.

  4. CTV

    YouTube Americas Leader Tara Walpert Levy Says Measurement Proves Creators Do TV Ads Best

    “We are focused on being where the world watches video,” said Tara Walpert Levy, YouTube’s VP, Americas at the Convergent TV conference in NYC on Thursday. “And to us that now is TV.”

  5. Social Media

    Meta Has A New Way To Measure Social Engagement (Because Clicks Don’t Cut It)

    Meta will now measure social interactions like likes, shares and comments under a new “engage-through attribution” category, replacing click-through as the default.