Home Marketers Adalytics Report Challenges Verifiers And Pubs That Claim 100% Brand-Safe Media
Adalytics

Adalytics Report Challenges Verifiers And Pubs That Claim 100% Brand-Safe Media

By

SHARE:

That thud you just heard?

The latest Adalytics report dropped on Wednesday.

The spotlight this time is on media sellers with masses of user-generated content (UGC), including movie and video review forums with unmoderated comment and discussion sections.

Examples include Fandom, Tumblr, Metacritic, Dailymotion, Genius, Urban Dictionary (which you might expect) and even the Merriam-Webster Dictionary site.

However, the report is less about calling out those media properties for any kind of bad behavior. It’s not at all surprising that UrbanDictionary.com contains unsuitable pages – it documents slang and curses – not to mention Genius, which reproduces song lyrics, or Tumblr, a free-for-all feed of crazy images.

The real focus is on the verification providers – namely, Integral Ad Science and DoubleVerify – and other pre-bid product solutions that allow brand-unsafe pages to slip through their filters.

On Fandom, for instance, programmatic ads were observed on pages that include N-bombs or references to sex with horses – even in cases where those words appeared right in the URL. These pages were rated as brand safe by IAS, which one can see from the source code. This is despite the presence of adult content, violence and hate speech. (IAS includes ratings in the JavaScript site code for different brand safety metrics it tracks, whereas DV does not.)

The report also calls into question retail media and walled garden DSPs – including Amazon, Walmart Connect, Target Roundel, ShopRite, Petco and Best Buy – that are expanding verification vendor services, but without the transparency advertisers are accustomed to on the open web.

A problem of scale

Adalytics Founder Krzysztof Franaszek began digging into these particular media sellers after a large brand’s head of global media requested a review of brand safety standards, he writes in the report’s intro. The brand had been given 100% assurance by its DSP and verification vendors that its placements were suitable.

DoubleVerify contends that no marketer would ever end up with this type of supply in their media mix – at least not much.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Netflix Brings Its Sky-High Ad Prices Down (A Smidge); X Sues GARM Over Lost Ad Revenue

“The outcomes are manipulated, and lack any organic validity or scale,” according to DoubleVerify’s blog post in response to the report.

In other words, DoubleVerify is accusing Adalytics of “arbitrarily” identifying pages with unsuitable language and images and engineering situations to generate ads to populate the report.

Fandom is a major programmatic inventory source. An advertiser buying across the open web will end up with a fair bit of Fandom in any given campaign. In the vast majority of those cases, nothing like what Adalytics documents in its report was served to the brand, according to DV and Fandom execs, speaking separately on background.

“To be clear, no customer has expressed concerns about the accuracy of our content categories,” DoubleVerify contended in its reaction blog post.

On the other hand, DoubleVerify’s response illustrates a big part of the problem. DV and IAS both boast in marketing material and elsewhere of providing 100% suitable placements. Clearly, though, it’s not 100%.

Likewise, when DV says no customer has ever expressed concerns about the accuracy of its content categories, that is counterbalanced by the many publishers who more than grumble about that very topic.

AdExchanger also spoke with half a dozen agency buyers and brand marketers this week who expressed grave reservations with the accuracy of the classifications provided by verification vendors.

The hidden target

Retail media network advertisers appear particularly affected.

Peruse the screenshots of ads in the report and you’ll find a surprising mix of grocery brands, like Fruity Pebbles at Target and Greenies dog treats at Petco. Recreating the impressions in incognito mode, AdExchanger observed ads for Horizon organic milk for sale at ShopRite, Lunchables from Walmart and major brand electronics at Best Buy.

Those brands’ DSP partners aren’t serving ads to these placements – but a retail media network is.

A past Adalytics report from March detailed how Google, Amazon and Microsoft were serving a vast amount of ads into MFA inventory. The open web gets the blame, however, because that’s where the problem is most visible.

In some cases, what we’re really seeing is an attribution sleight of hand. Retail media and walled gardens target individuals on cheap, scammy sites and yet still claim credit for a purchase within a given attribution window.

But cruddy inventory and bad practices persist where there is no transparency.

Consider the fact that the most recent Adalytics report doesn’t mention Reddit, despite the fact that it’s full of brand-unsafe content and at far greater scale than Fandom. But that’s because Reddit is a walled garden that doesn’t allow third-party JavaScript. Adalytics can’t examine those log files, because they don’t exist.

Meanwhile, DV and IAS have been racing to sign partnerships with Reddit, Snapchat, TikTok, Meta, YouTube and Amazon for pre-bid brand safety solutions. These solutions enable 100% brand-safe placements, according to the marketing and in the platform ad campaign reports, as agency and brand marketers put it to AdExchanger.

And that brings us to the real takeaway.

The lesson for advertisers here doesn’t really have to do with Fandom or Tumblr – or even specifically with DV and IAS.

The message is not to trust any ad tech provider or programmatic campaign report that claims to be 100% safe. Especially when you can’t see the log files.

Related Stories

Must Read

antitrust case

The DOJ Wins Its Search Antitrust Case Against Google. Next Up Is Ad Tech

“Google is a monopolist.” No need to say “allegedly” anymore, because that’s a direct quote from Judge Amit Mehta’s ruling against Google and in favor of the Department of Justice.

Comic: Black Boxes
google

A Google Ads Glitch Likely Triggered A Data Breach Within Google Merchant Center

A major Google glitch caused unencrypted customer and product info to be shared between Google Merchant Center accounts for at least two weeks.

Amazon advertising

Amazon Advertising Earned $50 Billion Over The Past 12 Months, And It’s Just Getting Started

Amazon’s Advertising Services segment is delivering the dough. It generated $12.8 billion last quarter, up by a cool $2 billion year over year.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
commerce

Criteo Touts Its Agency And Walled Garden Partners

Q2 was relatively ho-um for Criteo. Its revenue ticked up by just 1%, although the company did move from a net loss of $2 million in the year-ago quarter to a $28 million profit.

Commerce Media

The Biggest CPGs Face New Pressures To Increase Ads While Somehow Spending Less

In the past couple of weeks, many of the world’s biggest CPG and grocery store brands have reported their latest earnings. One thing is clear: CPG brands are under pressure by retailers to squeeze their margins, lower prices and spend more on ads.

Online Advertising

DoubleVerify Breaks The Moat And Storms The Social Castle

What do Pepsi, Ulta Beauty and AB InBev have in common? A year ago, they were Moat clients. Now they’re in DoubleVerify’s camp.

Popular

  1. antitrust case

    The DOJ Wins Its Search Antitrust Case Against Google. Next Up Is Ad Tech

    “Google is a monopolist.” No need to say “allegedly” anymore, because that’s a direct quote from Judge Amit Mehta’s ruling against Google and in favor of the Department of Justice.

  2. Comic: "All right folks, it's safe!"
    Publishers

    NewsPassID Is Building PMPs That Bypass Brand Safety Blockers

    With an approved list of sites and contextually segmented content, publishers don’t risk getting caught up in automated keyword blocklists, which consistently demonetize the news.

  3. AdExchanger Content Studio

    It’s Time To Use Streaming TV As A Full-Funnel Advertising Channel

    Streaming TV (STV) has transformed content consumption. Viewers find it convenient and cost-effective and they enjoy the vast range of content to binge. As STV continues to grow exponentially, its full potential as an advertising channel hinges on building robust measurement capabilities.

  4. ad tech M&A

    Outbrain Acquires Teads From Altice For $1 Billion

    The rumors are true: Outbrain will acquire Teads, the SSP and video monetization company owned by European telco Altice. The acquisition ends advanced talks, first reported in July, between the two companies.

  5. Top view of man working using computer. Vector illustration of website design, development, programming, seo. Creative concept for web banner, social media banner, business presentation.
    M&A

    InMarket Acquires MMM Startup ChannelMix (And Says Its Tech Is Up To Code After Settling With The FTC)

    ChannelMix is InMarket’s fifth deal within as many years.