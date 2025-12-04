Home Data New Report Finds That Quality Pays Off In Programmatic – And It’s Not More Expensive
programmatic transparency

New Report Finds That Quality Pays Off In Programmatic – And It’s Not More Expensive

By

SHARE:

We all know that we’re supposed to eat our veggies and skip the junk food. But knowing isn’t the same as doing.

Marketers instinctively know that better data and higher-quality media drive better outcomes. But bad habits are sticky and they die hard, said Jamie Barnard, CEO of Compliant, a startup that tracks data quality standards across digital media.

The ad industry has “a volume-based mentality,” said Barnard, who knows that struggle firsthand. He spent nearly 16 years at Unilever as its general counsel focused on global marketing, media and ecommerce before leaving in 2022.

So, what needs to happen for the industry to stop eating so much junk food?

Quality doesn’t have to cost

That’s the question Compliant set out to answer earlier this year by running a set of controlled tests with four global brands spanning CPG, financial services, consumer electronics and consumer health care.

The results, released on Thursday, will shock no one (not that people don’t need to hear this): Quality drives performance and efficiency, buying low-quality inventory is money down the drain and, as it turns out, spending on better media doesn’t have to cost more.

According to Compliant’s findings, advertisers who prioritize data integrity and make a point of buying impressions from high-value publishers with better data practices see a 33% lower cost per action, a 32% reduction in CPMs and a 5% higher return on ad spend.

But as obvious as that sounds, the reality is more complicated, said Sameer Amin, VP of data-driven marketing at Reckitt, one of the advertisers that participated in the study, whose portfolio includes everything from Lysol, Mucinex and Clearasil to Durex, K-Y and baby formula brand Enfamil.

One of the reasons why buyers continue to chase cheap, high-volume inventory is because of inadequate measurement.

“Econometric models, marketing mix analysis – these things tend to give good ROI to low-cost inventory without really looking at the quality of the impressions,” Amin said. “But we’ve found that if we look at the right data and prioritize things like viewability and brand safety, we can get better results without necessarily having to pay more.”

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

AI Mode, Activate; The Trade Desk Bends On Agency Incentives

Quality by design

Not that there’s a switch marketers can flip to go from prioritizing scale to focusing on quality.

The best thing they can do, Amin said, is to educate themselves and roll up their sleeves.

“You need to invest in the data, you need to invest in the tools and you need to invest in the talent that can use the data and the tools,” he said. “It’s easier just to trust the big platforms, like Google and Facebook, but if you want improvement, you have to do the work.”

Reckitt, for example, curates inclusion lists for its supply partners to identify quality inventory and excludes publishers that fall below a set data integrity threshold. Then, it strikes private marketplace deals directly with preferred publishers, Amin said, which gives brands more control over the quality and context of their media buys.

There are dedicated staff to oversee these partnerships and deals who make sure that investments align with brand objectives and marketing goals and that trusted suppliers are recognized and prioritized over time.

Reckitt also created brand safety and suitability frameworks tailored to each of its brands, reflecting the different requirements across its portfolio.

“It doesn’t really make sense to have the same protocols for a sexual intimacy brand like Durex as you would for a baby milk formula brand,” Amin said. “What would work for one you’d exclude for the other and vice versa.”

In other words, decisions about audience and media are driven by strategy, he said, and not by procurement or solely based on price. Although it is nice to know that one can get quality supply without having to overspend, he added.

Will this time be different?

Hold up, though. This isn’t the first time marketers have clear evidence that quality trumps quantity.

Remember, in 2017, when JPMorgan Chase cut its programmatic site list from 400,000 to 5,000 without any drop-off in performance? And recall that high-profile ANA transparency report from a few years ago that exposed an astounding amount of waste in the programmatic supply chain?

Point being, even with clear proof, change has been slow. 

“New Report Finds That Quality Pays Off In Programmatic” – the headline of this article – really shouldn’t be a revelation in 2025, and yet, somehow, it is.

So what makes this time different?

One big factor is artificial intelligence. With AI starting to play a major role in media buying and optimization, the need for transparency and high-quality data is more pressing than ever, Barnard said, which might finally be enough to push brands to act on what they know.

The rise of generative AI and agentic tools makes detailed data and real-time analytics possible, but also amplifies the need to fix data quality issues from the get-go.

“If you buy media from publishers with bad data practices, then no amount of downstream optimization can reverse the impact that will have on targeting and efficiency,” Barnard said. “It’s really important that marketers and their generative tools have transparency into the quality of media on the supply side.”

As part of its platform, Compliant has a scoring framework, which it calls the Data Integrity Index, that independently verifies and measures whether publishers are adhering to responsible data practices and industry standards, including privacy compliance.

It provides a transparency score that marketers can use to guide their media buying decisions.

“It’s very easy to look at everything that’s wrong with programmatic, but there is actually so much good inventory out there,” Barnard said. “Shifting toward a value-based model means rethinking which metrics matter, and good data standards should really just be part of the fabric of programmatic.”

Must Read

Agencies

Google Ad Buyers Are (Still) Being Duped By Sophisticated Account Takeover Scams

Agency buyers are facing a new wave of Google account hijackings that steal funds and lock out admins for weeks or even months.

Platforms

The Trade Desk Loses Jud Spencer, Its Longtime Engineering Lead

Spencer has exited The Trade Desk after 12 years, marking another major leadership change amid friction with ad tech trade groups and intensifying competition across the DSP landscape.

Commerce

How America’s Biggest Retailers Are Rethinking Their Businesses And Their Stores

America’s biggest department stores are changing, and changing fast.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Technology

How AudienceMix Is Mixing Up The Data Sales Business

AudienceMix, a new curation startup, aims to make it more cost effective to mix and match different audience segments using only the data brands need to execute their campaigns.

Digital Out-Of-Home

Broadsign Acquires Place Exchange As The DOOH Category Hits Its Stride

On Tuesday, digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad tech startup Place Exchange was acquired by Broadsign, another out-of-home SSP.

Social Media

Meta’s Ad Platform Is Going Haywire In Time For The Holidays (Again)

For the uninitiated, “Glitchmas” is our name for what’s become an annual tradition when, from between roughly late October through November, Meta’s ad platform just seems to go bonkers.

Popular

  1. Platforms

    The Trade Desk Loses Jud Spencer, Its Longtime Engineering Lead

    Spencer has exited The Trade Desk after 12 years, marking another major leadership change amid friction with ad tech trade groups and intensifying competition across the DSP landscape.

  2. David Nyurenberg, SVP of Digital, InterMedia Advertising
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    CTV Is Less Transparent Than YouTube. That Should Alarm Everyone

    CTV spending is flattening, performance is plateauing and buyers are hesitant to push budgets further. The reason is not complicated. When buyers cannot see what they are buying, they cannot commit their spend with conviction.

  3. Commerce

    How America’s Biggest Retailers Are Rethinking Their Businesses And Their Stores

    America’s biggest department stores are changing, and changing fast.

  4. Agencies

    Google Ad Buyers Are (Still) Being Duped By Sophisticated Account Takeover Scams

    Agency buyers are facing a new wave of Google account hijackings that steal funds and lock out admins for weeks or even months.

  5. Kelley Train, VP of data and strategic alliances, Guideline.ai
    Data

    Media Intelligence Startup Guideline.ai Aims To Take The Guesswork Out Of Media Planning

    Meet Guideline, a marketing intelligence platform that aggregates anonymized agency billing data to generate data-driven insights on media spend, pricing and market trends.