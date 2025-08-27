What Raising Teens Taught Me About Ethical Marketing In A Hyper-Engaged World

Building a career in social media marketing while raising kids has been a unique, dichotomous experience.

From 9 am to 5 pm, I’m heads-down, focused on maximizing audience growth and engagement while crafting content designed to captivate viewers and keep their eyes (and thumbs) locked in. At home, however, I find myself actively monitoring the screen time of my teenagers, encouraging them to put their phones away and quite literally “touch grass.” Ironically, I often feel someone should be taking my phone away.

In today’s hyper-engaged media landscape, every creator, brand and general user competes to become the viral hit of the day – or, if extraordinarily fortunate, the hit of the week. There’s an endless stream of content at our fingertips. Straddling the line between content creator and content-conscious mother has taught me a lot about the importance of media literacy, boundaries and my role in all of this.

How I’m encouraging media literacy in my home

Navigating these dual roles has uniquely positioned me to teach media literacy to my kids, enriched not only by my professional expertise but also by having grown up immersed in digital culture over the last 25 years.

Deep industry insights have equipped me to teach my teenagers how to discern the varied intentions behind content, particularly as media distribution undergoes radical disruption.

I often engage my kids in critical conversations when they share content with me, asking probing questions like, “Why do you think this was posted? Who owns the company behind this content? Does this feel promotional to you?” Such dialogues have sparked valuable discussions about media literacy and online safety. Though, admittedly, they have also resulted in fewer videos being enthusiastically shared with mom.

At times, educating kids about subtle, targeted advertising feels akin to promoting conspiracy theories. Yet industry insiders know the intricacies of how these algorithms function. This awareness underscores my appreciation for privacy regulations designed to protect younger audiences online.

Until kids reach an age mature enough to fully grasp these nuances (and determining such an age might become increasingly challenging as technology evolves), platforms must avoid manipulating their impressionable minds. Meanwhile, adults must foster transparent conversations about the mechanics of digital media and how it might affect them. Setting screen time limits is important, too.

How marketers can be part of the solution instead of the problem

Balancing my career with responsible parenting means advocating for ethical marketing practices.

If our industry consistently applies mindful intentionality, supported by a practical understanding of algorithmic operations and consumer behavior, we have an opportunity to elevate the quality of digital entertainment. Embracing ethical boundaries doesn’t have to stifle creativity—it can inspire innovative, responsible and genuinely enriching media.

In today’s media landscape, influencers command much of the screen time for younger audiences. Prioritizing healthy narratives and collaborating with inclusive creators can significantly reduce the long-term harm of that influence.

The growing popularity of micro creators has enabled brands to craft more targeted, authentic messaging with deeper engagement. While polished lifestyles from mega influencers may boost reach, it’s the real, relatable voices that foster stronger connections. These creators can not only help protect young users from unrealistic ideals but also drive more meaningful results for brand engagement and relevance.

What’s more concerning than influencers setting false standards? Generative AI now creates entire lifestyles that aren’t real at all. As AI tools become more integrated into creative work, it’s easy to let them lead. But we can’t let automation replace ethical judgment. Marketers must stay intentional, clearly signaling what’s real and what’s not – especially when speaking to impressionable audiences.

If we use AI to tell stories, we also have to use it responsibly, ensuring clarity, honesty and a lack of manipulation in everything we do. This responsibility goes beyond the content itself. Ethical storytelling should be supported by internal processes that guide creative and narrative decisions. Agency leaders must build in checkpoints that balance client needs with audience well-being. That means asking not just what a piece of content says or how it performs but also what kind of impact it leaves behind.

When we make these considerations part of our everyday work, we go beyond meeting KPIs; we build long-term trust. Brands targeting younger audiences will seek out partners who understand the cultural responsibility of their content. By placing ethics at the center of our strategy, we help clients build authentic affinity and lasting value with the audiences who matter most.

