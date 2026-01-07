Home Daily News Roundup In The AI Of The Beholder; Expanding The Sphere Of Influence
Daily News Roundup

In The AI Of The Beholder; Expanding The Sphere Of Influence

By AdExchanger

SHARE:
Comic: The Crawling AI

Agentic Alphabet Soup

Another day, another attempt at making sense of agentic AI.

On Tuesday, the IAB Tech Lab released its Agentic Roadmap, a framework designed to help the industry scale agentic buying and selling without rewiring existing workflows. Tech Lab CEO Anthony Katsur says the new road map will minimize fragmentation and confusion across the ad ecosystem as agentic workflows become more common.

Godspeed.

But the push for agentic standards isn’t limited to the Tech Lab. Late last year, a consortium of ad tech companies launched AdCP to create a lingua franca that standardizes AI-driven ad buying across platforms.

The newly unveiled Agentic Roadmap builds on established standards, including Model Context Protocol and the Tech Lab’s Agentic RTB Framework and Global Privacy Protocol, just to name a few.

The IAB Tech Lab is also making a significant (but unspecified) engineering investment focused on AI development, since money talks louder than buzzwords.

Raking In The Dough

At CES on Tuesday, Omnicom Media unveiled a new tie-up with Walmart to connect the retailer’s purchase data to the holdco’s influencer efforts on Instagram.

Influencer agency Creo will use the combined insights to matchmake between brands and creators through its Influencer Discovery Agent tool, which launched over the summer, Digiday reports.

Pairing purchase data with social media popularity is hardly a new idea. Omnicom inked a similar deal with Walmart last year to help secure brand deals with TikTok influencers known to boost store sales.

By adding Meta to the mix, Omnicom hopes to widen its access to creators and get a better sense of which ones inspire real business outcomes.

For example, it makes sense for Bimbo Bakeries USA, an early adopter of Creo’s Influencer Discovery Agent tool, to work with home baker influencers or, say, parent-type accounts. But a clearer connection to purchase data might reveal that a biker-photographer account actually performs best.

Data doesn’t lie.

Sparking Change

Ads will begin appearing in AI chatbot experiences not unlike the way in which we fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.

(Didn’t have an ad tech/“The Fault in Our Stars” crossover on your 2026 bucket list, did you?)

Late last year, talk of chatbot-run ad campaigns began to spread throughout the industry, from a new wave of small startups to speculation about OpenAI’s plans.

And now, just one week in 2026, that buzz is already building. After testing ads last fall, Walmart has announced that it will begin running ads within its AI shopping agent, Sparky.

The ads will appear as “sponsored prompts” in response to customer requests and based on their known buying history with Walmart, Adweek reports.

For advertisers, Walmart has another chatbot tool that it calls Marty, an AI avatar that analyzes sponsored search campaigns and, based on performance, recommends bidding changes and new keywords that are most likely to perform.

Marty is in a beta period now, but all of Walmart’s advertisers will have access to the tool within the first half of this year.

But Wait! There’s More

The Trade Desk has publisher support for OpenAds from The Guardian, Hearst, BuzzFeed and others. [release]

PMG acquires influencer marketing agency Digital Voices. [release]

DoubleVerify is tapping into IMDb data to give buyers a better understanding of media quality. [Adweek]

The VAB is recommending new standards for video ad guarantees. [release]

You’re Hired!

Julia Beizer joins Microsoft AI as corporate VP of content product after more than eight years in executive roles at Bloomberg Media. [LinkedIn post]

Related Stories

Must Read

Measurement

Why 2025 Marked The End Of The Data Clean Room Era

A few years ago, “data clean rooms” were all the ad tech trades could talk about. The  relatively new technology was one that everybody in data-driven marketing would need to know. Fast-forward to 2026, and maybe advertisers don’t need to know what a data clean room is at all.

Publishers

The AI Search Reckoning Is Dismantling Open Web Traffic – And Publishers May Never Recover

Publishers have been losing 20%, 30% and in some cases even as much as 90% of their traffic and revenue over the past year due to the rise of zero-click AI search.

CES 2026

No Waiting for May – CES Is Where The TV Upfront Season Starts 

If any single event can be considered the jumping-off point for TV upfronts, it’s the Consumer Electronics Showcase (CES), which kicks off this week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: This Is Our Year
Comic

Comic: This Is Our Year

It’s been 15 years since this comic first ran in January 2011, and there’s something both quaint and timeless about it. Here’s to more (and more) transparency in 2026, and happy New Year!

Opinion

From AI To SPO: The Top 10 AdExchanger Guest Columns Of 2025

The generative AI trend generated endless hot takes this year, but the ad industry also had plenty to say about growing competition between DSPs and SSPs. Here are AdExchanger’s top 10 most popular guest columns of 2025 and why they resonated.

Comic

Comic: Season's Beatings

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem … 

Popular

  1. agentic AI

    AI Agents Are Taking Over NBCU’s Linear TV Buys

    NBCU is testing agentic systems that can automatically activate campaigns across its entire portfolio – including live sports on linear.

  2. By Scott Messer, The AdTech Therapist & Principal at Messer Media
    OPINION: The Sell Sider

    Media In 2026: From Managed Decline To Ruthless Independence

    The era of “managed decline” is over; the era of existential clarity has begun. Publishers are no longer guessing what the post-platform world looks like. We are living in it.

  3. OPINION: AI

    Can AI Chatbots Run Ads Without Losing Consumer Trust?

    AI search platforms are introducing ads. But if the ads don’t add value and maintain authenticity, platforms risk losing consumer trust.

  4. CES 2026

    No Waiting for May – CES Is Where The TV Upfront Season Starts 

    If any single event can be considered the jumping-off point for TV upfronts, it’s the Consumer Electronics Showcase (CES), which kicks off this week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  5. Comic: The Great Online Privacy Battle
    Data Privacy Roundup

    Don’t Let These Privacy Shifts Blindside You In 2026

    What’s one data privacy shift or regulation that will most reshape digital advertising in 2026 – and who will be most unprepared for it?