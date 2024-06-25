Home Daily News Roundup Robots.txt Can’t Fight Generative AI; Streamers On The Margins
Daily News Roundup

Robots.txt Can’t Fight Generative AI; Streamers On The Margins

By AdExchanger

SHARE:
Comic: Room For More?

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

Pub Crawling

Generative AI is breaking established internet etiquette to satisfy a bottomless appetite for training data.

For example, Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Amazon-supported Anthropic ignore robots.txt to scrape publisher sites without permission, Business Insider reports.

Robots.txt is the standard by which web publishers designate whether and which parts of their sites can be accessed by search engine indexers and other web crawlers. But there’s no legal standard or entity to enforce compliance. 

So OpenAI and Anthropic are apparently choosing to bypass robots.txt and scrape all parts of a given page, according to TollBit, a startup that facilitates paid licensing between publishers and AI firms. 

Both OpenAI and Anthropic publicly claim to respect robots.txt. But generative AI companies, including OpenAI, have argued to regulators that any publicly accessible content on the internet is open to fair use for training AI models.

If generative AI companies ignore robots.txt, might it affect whether ad tech firms honor the standard, too? Contextual data and brand safety vendors could likewise bypass robots.txt protections.

It’s another example of how little control online publishers have over who makes money off their copyrighted content.

The Streaming Squeeze

Entertainment execs are reconciling how dang hard it is to run a profitable streaming business during the upfront negotiations this year.

Streaming subscriber churn is at an all-time high while more platforms are competing for traditional TV ad budgets. 

The general consensus among executives and analysts is that four streaming services survive in the long run. Netflix is a given – it makes 28% margins on streaming operations, which no competitor comes close to, The New York Times reports. Analysts also expect Prime Video and the triumvirate of Disney, Hulu and ESPN to outlast the pack.

Which leaves Peacock, Paramount+ and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max to fight over the scraps. 

One tip for these three, ironically, is this: Stop trying to be Netflix.

Peacock, for example, only has 34 million subs, but doesn’t need to be all things to all viewers. It’s limiting operations to North America, where it’s most profitable, for instance, says Comcast Chairman Brian Roberts.

Streaming services should also be more cautious with bundling plans, these TV insiders advise, since adding too many discounted sign-ups can painfully lower the total lifetime value of those subscribers.

There’s No Easy Flix

It isn’t all sunshine for Netflix, though.

Netflix’s next step is advertising. It’s had its chance to acquire the majority of potential subscribers; it’s in practically every global market; it cannot raise subscription prices on and on.

But, while Netflix has rock-solid cultural cache and enviable streaming profit margins, it does not have scale on the advertising side. 

In terms of total video ad spend, Netflix trails Roku, Univision and Amazon, not to mention the category leaders: Fox, NBCU, WBD, Paramount, Disney and YouTube, Bloomberg reports. 

One thing Netflix has considered is a free streaming tier with ads for some markets in Asia and Europe, according to Bloomberg. That would make sense, if it can add new pools of users who see ads and at a higher ad rate. (It’s free, after all.) Because Netflix also has self-imposed limitations on its ads business. It brags about its comparatively low ad rate and reluctance to interrupt content. 

Amazon’s video ad sales are low, too. But Amazon has strong industry inroads and seems likelier to scale that business in a big way and fast. 

Ad execs just don’t seem that urgent to be on Netflix. “There is not a clamoring for them,” says one exec.

But Wait, There’s More!

At Cannes, publishers attempt to quell marketers’ open programmatic apostasy. [Digiday]

How Amazon is using Amazon Outlet to keep shoppers around with discounts. [Business Insider]

How streaming services are faring in their fight against subscriber churn. [Marketing Brew]

Forget privacy, young internet users want to be tracked. [Financial Times]

BuzzFeed wants to sell First We Feast, which makes the YouTube show “Hot Ones,” for $70 million. But it’s struggling to find a buyer. [Bloomberg]

X CEO Linda Yaccarino fired her right-hand man Joe Benarroch, partly for failing to warn clients about the platform changing its adult content policy and partly due to pressure from X owner Elon Musk to cut costs. [Financial Times]

Related Stories

Must Read

Comic: TFW Disney+ Goes AVOD
CTV

Disney Expands Its Audience Graph And Clean Room Tech Beyond The US

Disney expands its audience graph and clean room tech to Latin America, marking the first time it will be available outside the US. The announcement precedes this week’s launch of Disney+ with ads in Latin America.

Native Advertising

Advertible Makes Its Case To SSPs For Running Native Channel Extensions

Companies like TripleLift that created the programmatic native category are now in their awkward tween years. Cue Advertible, a “native-as-a-service” programmatic vendor, as put by co-founder and CEO Tom Anderson.

Mozilla acquires Anonym
Privacy

Mozilla Acquires Anonym, A Privacy Tech Startup Founded By Two Top Former Meta Execs

Two years after leaving Meta to launch their own privacy-focused ad measurement startup in 2022, Graham Mudd and Brad Smallwood have sold their company to Mozilla.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
PODCAST: The Big Story

Nope, We Haven’t Hit Peak Retail Media Yet

The move from in-store to digital shopper marketing continues, as United Airlines, Costco, PayPal, Chase and Expedia make new retail media plays. Plus: what the DSP Madhive saw in advertising sales software company Frequence.

Comic: Ad-ception
Instacart

The New York Times And Instacart Integrate For Shoppable Recipes

The New York Times and Instacart are partnering for shoppable recipe videos.

Third-Party Data

Experian Enters The Third-Party Data Onboarding Business

Experian entered the third-party data onboarder market on Tuesday with a new product based on its Tapad acquisition.

Popular

  1. Comic: Video Scarcity
    Platforms

    The Trade Desk Makes Good On Threats To Block Yahoo’s Video Ads

    TTD confirmed to AdExchanger that, as of June 17, it had removed support for at least some of the online video inventory sold by Yahoo as a publisher.

  2. Comic: TFW Disney+ Goes AVOD
    CTV

    Disney Expands Its Audience Graph And Clean Room Tech Beyond The US

    Disney expands its audience graph and clean room tech to Latin America, marking the first time it will be available outside the US. The announcement precedes this week’s launch of Disney+ with ads in Latin America.

  3. CTV Roundup

    Video Currencies Are Making Waves At Cannes Lions

    If the nonstop news coming out of Cannes Lions in France this week is making your head spin, this week’s newsletter dispatch will catch you up on how CTV is factoring into this year’s festival.

  4. PODCAST: The Big Story

    Cannes Lions, Generative AI Edition

    At the Cannes Lions, generative AI applications for advertising were out in force. Plus: takes from the Croisette on retail media and cookie conspiracies.

  5. CTV

    SSPs Are Taking Over The CTV Market, And Buyers Are Paying The Price

    The average CTV platform now authorizes 30 SSPs to sell its inventory. And one of the most noticeable effects of increased SSP saturation in CTV has been higher costs due to SSP reselling.