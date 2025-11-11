Home Daily News Roundup The Daily (Mail’s) Dose Of Medicine; No Time To Wait On Pause Ads
Daily News Roundup

The Daily (Mail’s) Dose Of Medicine; No Time To Wait On Pause Ads

By AdExchanger

Comic: Things no one asked, ever.

Run Of The Mail

There’s good news and bad news for the Daily Mail.

The bad news is that when Google’s AI Overviews (AIOs) are triggered for a query that includes a Daily Mail link on the first Google Search page, the publisher now sees an 80% to 90% lower clickthrough rate compared to when an AIO isn’t present, Digiday reports.

That number is up from 56% back in May, according to Carly Steven, the Daily Mail’s director of SEO and editorial ecommerce.

Here’s the good news: Breaking news searches rarely generate AIOs. This caveat, combined with the fact that most of the Daily Mail’s search traffic is deliberate, means there’s only been a “very, very low single-digit” percentage drop in overall traffic due to AIOs, Steven said at last month’s Digiday Publishing Summit Europe.

From Google’s perspective, though, a clickthrough rate decline for certain publishers isn’t a problem in terms of revenue. Google can monetize the conversions that involve an AIO or a sponsored link within the AIO.

As for the Daily Mail’s numbers, that drop in clickthroughs suggests that AIOs are becoming more effective – at keeping users on Google’s own results.

Live For The App-Pause

Streaming media companies are all in on pause ads, Variety writes.

Pause ad formats have been around for years. (Hulu first rolled its out in late 2018!) But, as AdExchanger knows from recent conversations with Kargo and Magnite, the format is becoming more available on a programmatic basis, making it easier to buy across multiple platforms.

Moreover, many media companies want to prioritize shoppable and interactive elements, like QR codes and opt-in full-screen experiences.

The hope is that these performance-based capabilities might counteract the obvious drawbacks of a pause format – namely, that only a small portion of viewers are going to see it in the first place. Also that it might end up distracting those viewers from the content they were trying to watch.

One of the most interesting details in Variety’s reporting is that Warner Bros. Discovery is still trying to figure out how to run its pause ads against mature content, because its quarter-screen format might look a bit awkward next to scenes of violence or nudity. 

At the risk of suggesting something that was literally a “30 Rock” joke back in 2010,  maybe WBD could compromise by putting the ads over the nudity? (And besides, who pauses in the middle of a nude scene, anyway?)

Block Busters

There was a bit of a snafu late last week, as widespread reports of YouTube outages made it seem as if the video-sharing platform had experienced a technical problem. 

Turns out it was a technical fix – at least from Google’s POV.

YouTube began an earnest campaign of aggression against ad blockers beginning in 2023, reports 9to5Google. To date, YouTube has disabled its platform for some ad blocker users, although that’s a cat-and-mouse game the ad blockers usually win by updating and adapting their services. YouTube has also throttled videos, so even if ad blocker users do slip by, they see buffered videos.

Now, though, as Opera browser users discovered last week, YouTube is now taking its campaign even further by blocking browser operators and ad blockers. 

Microsoft Edge offers another curious example. According to Android Authority, a recent update includes a new feature for streaming YouTube music in the background. Combined with Edge’s built-in ad blocker, that effectively enables ad-free listening, something YouTube presumably isn’t thrilled about.

That and the fact that it’s literally framed as a workaround to buying the YouTube Premium subscription.

That’s likely the same kind of workaround YouTube was targeting when it cut off Opera users last week.

But Wait! There’s More!

As brands and influencers embrace AI and deepen their marketing arrangements, IP law is not keeping up. [Digiday]

Life360 acquires Nativo for $120 million to further its ad tech ambitions. [Adweek]

A video game marketing company used astroturfing and fake Reddit accounts as part of a recent campaign. [Kotaku]

YouTube will offer an opt-in $20 credit to TV customers next month as an apology for its ongoing dispute with Disney. [Business Insider

Not content with legal actions against US-based news outlets, President Trump is now threatening to sue the BBC, too. [WSJ

Must Read

CTV

Paramount Skydance Merged Its Business – Now It’s Ready To Merge Its Tech Stack

Paramount Skydance, which officially turns 100 days old this week, released its first post-merger quarterly earnings report on Monday.

The Arena Group's Stephanie Mazzamaro (left) chats with ad tech consultant Addy Atienza at AdMonsters' Sell Side Summit Austin.
Publishers

For Publishers, AI Gives Monetizable Data Insight But Takes Away Traffic

Traffic-starved publishers are hopeful that their long-undervalued audience data will fuel advertising’s automated future – if only they can finally wrest control of the industry narrative away from ad tech middlemen.

Platforms

Q3: The Trade Desk Delivers On Financials, But Is Its Vision Fact Or Fantasy?

The Trade Desk posted solid Q3 results on Thursday, with $739 million in revenue, up 18% year over year. But the main narrative for TTD this year is less about the numbers and more about optics and competitive dynamics.

Comic: He Sees You When You're Streaming
CTV

IP Address Match Rates Are a Joke – And It’s No Laughing Matter

According to a new report, IP-to-email matches are accurate just 16% of the time on average, while IP-to-postal matches are accurate only 13% of the time. (Oof.)

Comic: Gamechanger (Google lost the DOJ's search antitrust case)
antitrust

The DOJ And Google Sharpen Their Remedy Proposals As The Two Sides Prepare For Closing Arguments

The phrase “caution is key” has become a totem of the new age in US antitrust regulation. It was cited this week by both the DOJ and Google in support of opposing views on a possible divestiture of Google’s sell-side ad exchange.

create a network of points with nodes and connections, plain white background; use variations of green and grey for the dots and the connctions; 85% empty space
ad tech acquisition

Alt Identity Provider ID5 Buys TrueData, Marking Its First-Ever Acquisition

ID5 bought TrueData mainly to tackle what ID5 CEO Mathieu Roche calls the “massive fragmentation” of digital identity, which is a problem on the user side and the provider side.

