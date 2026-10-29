Home Daily News Roundup The Server-Side Escape Plan; A Lament For The Dead Internet
Daily News Roundup

The Server-Side Escape Plan; A Lament For The Dead Internet

By

SHARE:

Server-Side Story

Apple blocked ID resolution vendors in Safari, and now the industry is asking itself: What if we just … weren’t in the browser?

Digiday reports that ID5 is moving more of its identity infrastructure server-side. Others are rallying around the IAB Tech Lab’s Trusted Server Framework, which runs ad functions outside web browsers, using publisher-controlled infrastructure instead.

“There’s nothing the device can do to block you,” ID5 CEO Mathieu Roche tells Digiday, adding that large publishers could reroute identity calls from third-party domains in the browser to their own servers in a matter of days.

There’s a catch, of course. Smaller publishers that outsource their ad ops may have a tougher time making that move, and those without in-house engineers could also struggle with the added infrastructure costs.

As AdExchanger first reported, iOS 27 blocks the domains of data and identity vendors, including LiveRamp, Permutive, Audigent and ID5, as well as Unified ID 2.0.

Some blocked vendors, including Permutive, quickly spun up new domains that weren’t on Apple’s blocklist, but that’s only a temporary Band-Aid. Going server-side is a more durable fix.

Still, skeptics wonder if Apple will see the server-side shift as a privacy solution or as a dodge. If it’s the latter, cue yet another round of cat-and-mouse.

Let The Web Die

“The internet must be put out of its misery,” Miles Klee writes at Wired. Although, he notes, evidence is piling up that the internet we once loved is already dead.

Just this month, Google and Meta were hit with massive penalties for violating user privacy. Governments around the world are banning kids from social media due to fears of its harmful effects. Last December, “rage bait” was selected as the word of the year by Oxford University Press. And generative AI is “a turbocharged slop engine for the web,” Klee writes.

Meanwhile, “dead internet theory,” which posits that the web is being taken over by bots and bot-generated content, hardly seems like a theory anymore. That’s the very future many tech companies are building, one where AI agents talk to each other and everyone gets their own personalized, endless content feed.

Things didn’t used to be like this. But there’s a reason the phrase “the internet is a store but it used to be a library” went viral last month. And advertising has contributed to the vibe shift.

Take, for instance, an anecdote told to Klee by journalist John West, who’s promoting his new book, “The Internet Will Die, and So Will You.” Back when he was a kid, West operated an AOL-hosted blog where he wrote about anime. He’d love to delete that blog, but he can no longer access his AOL account. So the site lives on as a zombie page that hasn’t been updated in decades – and it still runs ads.

The Price Is Personal

Some personalized targeting is a little too personal – at least according to the Federal Trade Commission.

On Wednesday, the FTC launched an inquiry into nine companies spanning airlines, rideshare apps and food delivery services, ordering them to provide detailed information regarding how they use consumer data to set prices and compensation.

The companies on the receiving end of the order are Delta, United, JetBlue, Lyft, Uber, DoorDash, Instacart, Target and Walmart. They have 45 days from when they received the order to respond.

Rideshare and delivery apps may use what the FTC calls “opaque formulas” to set driver pay, possibly factoring in personal data like phone usage and whether a driver declined earlier ride or delivery requests.

Consumers, meanwhile, are often charged different prices for the same products or services based on what a company knows about their preferences.

People “deserve to know whether companies use their web surfing habits or other personal data to estimate the highest price they can charge each consumer,” says FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson.

So go ahead and mindlessly click “accept all cookies,” but just know that the ones you order for delivery might end up costing you more.

But Wait! There’s More! 

Businesses in the UK and EU can opt out of Meta’s new terms of use, which would otherwise permit Meta to train its AI on their content. [404 Media

A week after Meta apologized for suspending a “No Kings” Instagram account while the group was organizing a protest, Meta is under fire for banning a Democratic candidate’s page in the runup to a key get-out-the-vote rally. [Newsweek]

Why won’t Google’s AI tell you outright who won the 2020 US presidential election? [Ars Technica

Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s controversial ad featuring his opponent’s estranged mother was created by Ohio-based advertising firm Strategy Group, which was embroiled in another controversy last year over its no-bid contract for a $220 million Department of Homeland Security ad campaign. [The New Republic]

You’re Hired!

“Social-first creator agency” NewGen appoints Jordan Carroll as its chief AI officer. [release]

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

Comic: Gamechanger (Google lost the DOJ's search antitrust case)
Platforms

Google Earned More Than $100 Billion In Ad Revenue Last Quarter, But Is It Even An Ad Business?

Google earned $127.6 billion in Q3, up 25% year over year, practically all of which came from ads. Yet advertising hardly came up during its earnings call on Wednesday evening.

Flat Hand Holding a magnifying glass, find the person you want from many people. Find the right thing for you.
Meta

Meta Has A New Ad Ranking System Built On LLMs, Plus Upgrades To Andromeda And GEM

Meta now scores every eligible ad for every impression at more than a billion ads per second, one of three ad ranking upgrades Meta announced on Wednesday.

Marketers

Marketbridge Acquires The B2B Advertising And Analytics Startup Channel99

The agency services group Marketbridge added to its portfolio on Tuesday by announcing its acquisition of Channel99, a B2B advertising and attribution tech company.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
CTV

Programmatic, FAST And Queerness – The Trifecta Of Revry’s Future

The law-professional-to-queer-media-founder pipeline is not a particularly common one. But it’s exactly how Alia J. Daniels came to co-found Revry, a free streaming platform centering LGBTQ+ storylines.

audio

Beehiiv Brings Dynamically Inserted Podcast Ads To Its Publisher Platform

Podcasters can open their inventory to programmatic demand to complement their direct-sold host-read ads and monetize their back catalogs.

Agencies

Stagwell Acquires Publisher Monetization Network Freestar

The deal is the latest sign that media buyers are moving closer to publishers to shorten supply paths and get at the audience data they need to train AI agents.

Popular

  1. Stagwell Acquires Publisher Monetization Network Freestar
    Agencies

    Stagwell Acquires Publisher Monetization Network Freestar

  2. Q3: Omnicom’s Media Business Is Growing, But Is It Agent-Proof?
    Agencies

    Q3: Omnicom’s Media Business Is Growing, But Is It Agent-Proof?

  3. Apple Publishes Its Plan To Wipe Out Web Tracking
    Platforms

    Apple Publishes Its Plan To Wipe Out Web Tracking

  4. Meta Grows Revenue 26% Despite Massive Muse Operating Costs
    Platforms

    Meta Grows Revenue 26% Despite Massive Muse Operating Costs

  5. LinkedIn’s B2B Audiences Are Now Available On CTV Via Google DV360
    CTV

    LinkedIn’s B2B Audiences Are Now Available On CTV Via Google DV360