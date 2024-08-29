Home Daily News Roundup Making The Advertising Triopoly A Thing; Omnicom Pursues An AI-Driven Reorg
Daily News Roundup

Making The Advertising Triopoly A Thing; Omnicom Pursues An AI-Driven Reorg

By AdExchanger

SHARE:

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

Amazon Earns The Bronze  

Is it time to retire references to the advertising “duopoly”? Amazon doesn’t always get name-dropped in conversations about advertising in the same breath as duopoly members Google and Meta. But as Eric Seufert notes on Mobile Dev Memo, the tech conglomerate has become a “behemoth” in the space, both as a publisher and a retail media network.

In Q2 this year, Amazon’s advertising revenue grew 20% to a whopping $12 billion, more than double what it made at the end of Q3 2020. As of last quarter, advertising also now represents 9% of the company’s overall net sales. 

Seufert attributes part of this success to the huge amount of transactional first-party user data that Amazon can put toward things like its recent Prime Video ads, which it first announced back in 2023. 

That data also doesn’t seem to pose as much of a privacy risk as that of other advertising powerhouses, which may be why the EU hasn’t gone after Amazon as much as it has Google or Meta – although the FTC’s currently pursuing antitrust lawsuits against all three. (But then again, maybe it means Amazon has street cred with the other accused monopolies?)

Holding Pattern

Agency holding company Omnicom is creating a new organization to bring its major agency brands under unified leadership, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The newly launched Omnicom Advertising Group will include BBDO, DDB, TBWA and other Omnicom agencies, and will be led by Troy Ruhanen, President and CEO of TBWA Worldwide. 

The reorg should allow the company to pursue AI deals at the holding company level, rather than having individual agencies strike their own deals, Ruhanen says.

The new company structure could also improve client relations. Agencies are increasingly responsible for tasks beyond traditional campaign planning, including tech-related services like data consulting. Having agencies under the same leadership makes it easier for clients to “fully access the resources of the company,” says Jay Pattisall, VP and principal analyst at Forrester. 

Combining agency brands under one roof is becoming a trend as digital advertising gets more resource-intensive – and reliant on AI. Last year, WPP combined two of its agencies in a move CEO Mark Read said was intended to integrate creative, media and production for AI-based solutions.

Battle Of The RMNs

Retail media networks are battling it out for ad budgets not already eaten up by Amazon (the “behemoth,” see above) or Walmart.

But to catch the attention of buyers, RMNs have to prove they have better data, measurement and scale than the competition. The result is a frenzied mating dance between RMNs and partners that can improve their first-party data and off-platform offerings, Digiday reports.

Earlier this month, for example, Macy’s Media Network expanded its relationship with a tech company that specializes in customer acquisition, Rokt, to improve ad offerings such as email, audio, paid search and direct mail. Not to be left behind, Lowe’s and Home Depot both rebranded their retail media offerings to showcase revamped ad offerings like loyalty programs.

“The [RMNs] with the largest first-party data sets are the ones that are going to be successful,” says Mike Feldman, SVP of global head of retail media at VaynerMedia.

Off-platform is also a growing focus for RMNs trying to win buyers over with scale – especially through connected TV, where retail data creates an opportunity to target shoppable TV ads. Perhaps the most notable example is Walmart’s recent acquisition of smart TV maker Vizio, which is still under regulatory review.

But Wait, There’s More!

OpenAI is in talks for a funding round that would value it above $100 billion. [WSJ]

BlackRock to auction off SellerX, an Amazon ecommerce aggregator once valued at $1 billion. [Bloomberg]

YouTube shows videos promoting do-it-yourself firearms to minors, despite promising it wouldn’t. [Bloomberg]

Wendigoon becomes the latest YouTuber to buy into creator-owned management company Mana Talent. [Digiday]

How brands can push through Gen Z’s “compassion fatigue.” [Ad Age

Telegram founder Pavel Durov’s arrest has tech execs worried they’ll be held personally liable for what happens on their platforms. [NYT]

The FTC’s case against the Kroger-Albertsons supermarket megamerger hinges on fears of rising grocery prices. [NYT]

You’re Hired!

Warner Bros. Discovery adds Shauna Spenley as the new global marketing officer of direct-to-consumer. [Adweek

Shopify hires Microsoft alum Mikhail Parakhin as its new chief technology officer. [The Information

OpenX promotes Matt Sattel to CRO. [LinkedIn]

Related Stories

Must Read

In 2019, Google moved to a first-price auction and also ceded its last look advantage in AdX, in part because it had to. Most exchanges had already moved to first price.
Google antitrust trial

Thanks To The DOJ, We Now Know What Google Really Thought About Header Bidding

Starting last week and into this week, hundreds of court-filed documents have been unsealed in the lead-up to the Google ad tech antitrust trial – and it’s a bonanza.

CTV Roundup

Will Alternative TV Currencies Ever Be More Than A Nielsen Add-On?

Ever since Nielsen was dinged for undercounting TV viewers during the pandemic, its competitors have been fighting to convince buyers and sellers alike to adopt them as alternatives. And yet, some industry insiders argue that alt currencies weren’t ever meant to supplant Nielsen.

A comic depicting people in suits setting money on fire as a reference to incrementality: as in, don't set your money on fire!
Commerce Media

How Incrementality Tests Helped Newton Baby Ditch Branded Search

In the past year, Baby product and mattress brand Newton Baby has put all its media channels through a new testing regime for incrementality. It was a revelatory experience.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Colgate-Palmolive redesigned all of its consumer-facing sites and apps to serve as information hubs about its brands and make it easier to collect email addresses and other opted-in user data.
Marketers

Colgate-Palmolive’s First-Party Data Strategy Is A Study In Quality Over Quantity

Colgate-Palmolive redesigned all of its consumer-facing sites and apps to make it easier to collect opted-in first-party user data.

Online Advertising

Can E.L.F. Cosmetics Become A Consumer Destination, Not Just A Brand?

History can be a burden for a brand, if it means that company is too set in its ways to pivot and try new things. Just consider e.l.f. Cosmetics, the digitial-first, social-native brand that made good.

Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They're finding it difficult, to say the least.
Commerce Media

DTC Brands Are Learning The Hard Way That Winning In Retail Can Be A Losing Bet

Digital-native brands need to figure out how to win in retail shelves. They’re finding it difficult, to say the least.

Popular

  1. In 2019, Google moved to a first-price auction and also ceded its last look advantage in AdX, in part because it had to. Most exchanges had already moved to first price.
    Google antitrust trial

    Thanks To The DOJ, We Now Know What Google Really Thought About Header Bidding

    Starting last week and into this week, hundreds of court-filed documents have been unsealed in the lead-up to the Google ad tech antitrust trial – and it’s a bonanza.

  2. CTV

    Sierra Nevada Is Brewing A CTV Strategy – But Without Video

    Sierra Nevada is tapping Kargo’s latest ad offering for its recent CTV campaign aimed to raise awareness for a brand refresh. But there’s a catch: The new ad units aren’t traditional video assets.

  3. retail media

    Aki’s New SVP Of Media On What Makes Retail Media Tick

    Ranjana Choudhry has spent decades on the buy and sell side. Now, she’s getting into ad tech. AdExchanger spoke with Choudhry about her new role and about her side hustle training the next generation of marketers.

  4. Ian Trider, VP of RTB platform operations at Basis Technologies.
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    Mitigating Misrepresentation: Is There A Proper Approach To ID Bridging?

    ID bridging isn’t the problem. Buyers are objecting to unexpected, undisclosed manipulation of critical data in bid requests by sellers.

  5. A comic showing lab techs as stand-ins for legislators experimenting with provisions for US state privacy laws, including restrictions on collecting sensitive data.
    Data Privacy Roundup

    Don’t Sleep On Maryland’s Strict New Data Privacy Law

    There’s a decent amount of overlap between many US state privacy laws – but there are also many significant differences. Take the Maryland Online Data Privacy Act.