Home Daily News Roundup It’s Grimace Versus Gritty; Zeta Global Strikes Again
OPINION: Daily News Roundup

It’s Grimace Versus Gritty; Zeta Global Strikes Again

By AdExchanger

SHARE:
Comic: PII Shop

Can’t Plan Lucky

In June, McDonald’s mascot Grimace, a purple lump of a monster (and a viral sensation), threw the opening pitch at a New York Mets game. That preceded a long winning streak and an improbable run to make the playoffs.

The Mets and McDonald’s have been capitalizing on their fortuitous brand linkup for all its worth ever since.

And now, McDonald’s has seized another opportunity. The subway line running to Citi Field, where the Mets play, happens to be a Grimace shade of purple. At 1 pm on Wednesday – just a few hours before the Mets played the Phillies – one 7 train was bedecked in a Grimace-themed wrap and sent on its way from Hudson Yards to the stadium.

The Athletic has an interesting write-up on this odd but somehow perfect relationship, including the detail that McDonald’s allows only two people to wear the Grimace suit, and they do not remove it or break character in front of anyone. 

The campaign, if it can be called that, is a testament to marketing that isn’t planned, optimized and attributed. 

“There’s ways for us to measure the impact of earned conversation,” says Amanda Mulligan, director of social media and influencer at McDonald’s. “In this case, we weren’t looking at it so much from a business standpoint, but more so just like, this is a completely unexpected thing that happened in culture, and we reacted very quickly, and we just wanted to continue to feel that conversation.”

All Roads Leads To Zeta

Zeta Global, the challenger mar tech and data cloud, has acquired email marketing and identity company LiveIntent for $250 million, The Wall Street Journal reports.

It also plans to debut a publisher cloud suite encompassing traditional publisher tools and retail media. 

Zeta has been relatively flat since IPO-ing in 2021 – until June of this year, that is. Since then, shares have more than doubled, attributable in no small part to Oracle abandoning its own advertising and data sales business.

Zeta is a collector of sorts. It’s acquired numerous companies over the years that are themselves third-party data providers, but also accrue identity data (namely, emails). 

It owns Disqus, a comment board service used by many news and digital media sites. It has newsletter software that aggregates and auto-generates content for thousands of niche interests. And now it’s got LiveIntent, which competes with the likes of LiveRamp and should strengthen Zeta’s identity spine.

But that’s not all. In 2019, Zeta bought the Sizmek DSP and Rocket Fuel DMP, the IgnitionOne DSP and location data company PlaceIQ. 

That was back when ad tech vendors collected cookie IDs en masse. Now, with IDs disappearing from the bidstream, companies must dig deeper for vendors with access to email addresses.

Oh, the Humanity!

Don’t put all your Robux into Roblox just yet.

Per Aftermath, the popular gaming platform has a less-than-stellar reputation among adults. But unlike other parts of the metaverse, Roblox’s user base is (reportedly) huge and actively growing, so of course brands want in on the action.

Still, it’s unfortunate that on the exact same day WPP announced a major partnership with Roblox, investment firm Hindenburg Research also released a report alleging the platform is a “pedophilic hellscape for kids.” Yikes.

Content moderation issues aside, Hindenburg claims Roblox consistently inflates its growth metrics. This comes down to Roblox conflating individual “people” using the platform with DAUs. Many folks operate numerous accounts that are sometimes run by software (aka bots), so it’s an inaccurate phrasing.

Hindenburg is also a notorious short seller. It doesn’t bet on companies; it releases scathing reports like this and bets against them.

Either way, good thing WPP’s first order of business is a multi-module Roblox-centric training course for marketers, huh?

But Wait, There’s More!

The DOJ is considering asking the court to break up parts of Google’s business as a potential remedy after Google was found guilty of operating a search monopoly. [Adweek]

It’s not Gen Z’s fault they don’t have their own Steve Jobs or Mark Zuckerberg – and maybe they don’t even want one. [Business Insider

Roku expands its partnership with Instacart. [release

Brazil lifts its ban on X after the platform pays a $5.1 million fine and complies with court requests to block certain accounts. [Wired]

Apple sells privacy to consumers, but it’s quietly helping police use iPhones for surveillance. [Forbes]

TAG touts $10.8 billion in estimated savings from anti-fraud efforts in 2023. [release]

A Nepali filmmaker has produced a documentary about Team Dayā, a nonprofit organization founded by ad tech execs that builds schools around the world. [Watch it here.]

Must Read

play button with many coins isolated on blue background. The concept of monetization of the video. Making money on video content. minimal style. 3d rendering
Marketers

Exclusive: Connatix And JW Player Merge To Create A One-Stop Shop For Video Monetization

On Wednesday, video monetization platforms Connatix and JW Player announced plans to merge into a new entity called JWP Connatix. The deal was first rumored in July.

Investment

HUMAN Raises $50 Million To Build A Deterministic ID For Attribution

HUMAN plans to build a deterministic ID from its tracking of more than 20 trillion digital signals per week across 3 billion devices, which will aid attribution for ecommerce.

attention metrics

Buyers Can Now Target High-Attention Inventory In The Trade Desk

By applying Adelaide’s Attention Unit scoring, buyers can target low-, medium- and high-attention inventory via TTD’s self-serve platform.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Advertiser

How Should Advertisers Navigate A TikTok Ban Or Google Breakup? Just Ask Brian Wieser

The online advertising industry is staring down the barrel of not one but two potential shutdowns that could radically change where brands put their ad dollars in 2025, according to Madison and Wall’s Brian Weiser and Olivia Morley.

Online Advertising

Intent IQ Has Patents For Ad Tech’s Most Basic Functions – And It’s Not Afraid To Use Them

An unusual dilemma has programmatic vendors and ad tech platforms worried about a flurry of potential patent infringement suits.

Publishers

TikTok Video For Open Web Publishers? Outbrain Built It.

Outbrain is trying to shed its chumbox rep by bringing social media-style vertical video to mobile publishers on the open web.

Popular

  1. play button with many coins isolated on blue background. The concept of monetization of the video. Making money on video content. minimal style. 3d rendering
    Marketers

    Exclusive: Connatix And JW Player Merge To Create A One-Stop Shop For Video Monetization

    On Wednesday, video monetization platforms Connatix and JW Player announced plans to merge into a new entity called JWP Connatix. The deal was first rumored in July.

  2. attention metrics

    Buyers Can Now Target High-Attention Inventory In The Trade Desk

    By applying Adelaide’s Attention Unit scoring, buyers can target low-, medium- and high-attention inventory via TTD’s self-serve platform.

  3. AdExchanger Content Studio

    Programmatic Advertising’s Final Frontier Is Linear TV

    Seven years ago, some people believed targeting on connected TV (CTV) wouldn’t be possible without cookies. Fast-forward to today, and cookieless CTV targeting is not only possible but commonplace. We’ve entered an era where precision targeting is the norm, even as the traditional methods of tracking have evolved.

  4. Investment

    HUMAN Raises $50 Million To Build A Deterministic ID For Attribution

    HUMAN plans to build a deterministic ID from its tracking of more than 20 trillion digital signals per week across 3 billion devices, which will aid attribution for ecommerce.

  5. AI-driven video content creation. Automated video editing and procedurally generated animations. AI-generated video content vector illustration with icons. Robot holding movie frame icon
    Platforms

    Video And Generative AI Is Meta’s Favorite Combo

    Meta is testing several new generative AI tools, including one that can animate static images and turn them into full-blown video ads.