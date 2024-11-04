Home Daily News Roundup Meet ChatGPT Search; Brands Can’t Compete With Political Ads
Daily News Roundup

Meet ChatGPT Search; Brands Can’t Compete With Political Ads

By AdExchanger

SHARE:
Comic: A Brief History of Search

The OG vs. GPT

OpenAI’s ChatGPT will launch a web search engine, which sounds like more of a frontal assault on Google compared with ChatGPT’s typical query style. 

But instead of launching as a standalone product, the web search results will be part of the existing ChatGPT interface, The Verge reports. 

Last week, during a quarterly earnings report, an investor asked Alphabet’s top brass why it forces its generative-AI results – which Google calls AI Overviews (AIOs) – into the preexisting Google Search pipeline, rather than testing the products separately.

The answer is the same for Google and OpenAI: scale.

During the call, Alphabet bragged that its AIOs are being used by more than one billion people. But that’s not surprising considering AIOs appear at the top of traditional Google Search pages. It’s not unlike how Google can now boast that YouTube Shorts get 70 billion views per day … because it plays them on loops to YouTube viewers. 

Meanwhile, Adam Fry, ChatGPT’s search product lead, tells The Verge the company currently has no advertising or paid promotion for the product, and there are “no plans” to incorporate ads. 

Sure. 

Priced Out By Politics

This year’s $12-billion-plus deluge in political advertising has priced brands out of certain markets, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Particularly on TV, CTV and Meta’s apps, the added demand is forcing smaller brands to switch up their creative, target cheaper inventory, avoid running ads in swing states and, in some cases, delay campaigns until the election is over.

“They just cannot compete in this environment where their dollars don’t go as far and share of brain is fearfully low,” says Christine Rousseau, managing partner at ad agency Fancy.

Lalo, a baby and toddler product brand, has seen Meta’s rates double and triple in the final stretch before the election, so it pivoted to Amazon and TikTok, which banned political ads.

Tandem, a financial-planning app, likewise noticed higher prices for Meta ads, but stuck with the platform. However, Tandem shifted to more “fun” creative to break through the clutter of political messaging, says CEO Michelle Winterfield.

Rowing machine manufacturer Hydrow is less put off by higher prices than “the difficulty in your message penetrating,” says CMO Diana Cino. Hydrow switched to influencer marketing and podcasts, where costs are less prone to election-related fluctuations. 

Adults Only

Pundit-packed news aside, what kind of content goes well with political advertising?

Porn, apparently.

A new campaign led by the Freedom to Watch (FTW) PAC is posting ads specifically on high-trafficked adult content websites in an attempt to warn mostly young, male audiences about what Trump’s “Project 2025” might do to those sites. 

Project 2025, a policy report laid out by the conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation, seeks to criminalize anything it defines as pornography, as well as contraceptive pharmaceuticals like the Plan B pill. 

FTW isn’t the only group targeting conservative porn-related policies right now. There’s also Artists United for Change, which is working with adult entertainment actors on a similar campaign. But FTW’s ads have generated a surge in search queries about a “Trump porn ban” in several key battleground states, according to Google Trend data

It’s enough to make one wonder what other content opportunities political advertisers have been missing out on. For example, is it too late to blast out ads to parental websites regarding plans to deregulate baby formula and reduce access to school meals

But Wait! There’s More!

Walgreens’ media chief calls out TikTok virality as “all a lie.” [Adweek]

Nielsen gets MRC approval to integrate first-party streaming data into ratings. [Ad Age]

The digital ad market is booming due to AI advancements and political spending, but – surprise! – Big Tech platforms are benefiting more than publishers. [Axios]

The EU has launched formal proceedings against Temu over illegal products. [The Guardian]

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has approved Google’s request to be exempted from Canada’s Online News Act for five years in exchange for a $100 million annual payment to Canadian journalists. [CRTC]

FuboTV shares fall after North American revenue fails to live up to expectations. [MSN]

Streaming video platform Twitch announces new content classification guidelines for “politics and sensitive social issues,” which includes “intermittent” conversations about sex, gender, race and religion. [release]

Related Stories

Must Read

Comic: Lunch Is Searched
alphabet

Based On Its Q3 Earnings, Maybe AIphabet Should Just Change Its Name To AI-phabet

Google hit some impressive revenue benchmarks in Q3. But investors seemed to only have eyes for AI.

Platforms

Reddit’s Ads Biz Exploded In Q3, Albeit From A Small Base

Ad revenue grew 56% YOY even without some of Reddit’s shiny new ad products, including generative AI creative tools and in-comment ads, being fully integrated into its platform.

Publishers

Freestar Is Taking The ‘Baby Carrot’ Approach To Curation

Freestar adopted a new approach to curation developed by Audigent that gives buyers a priority lane to publisher inventory with higher viewability and attention scores than most open-auction inventory.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: Header Bidding Rapper (Wrapper!)
Online Advertising

IAB Tech Lab Made Moves To Acquire Prebid In 2021 – And Prebid Said No

The story of how Prebid.org came to be – and almost didn’t – is an important one for the industry.

Programmatic

Discover Wiped Out MFA Spend By Following These Four Basic Steps

By implementing the anti-MFA playbook detailed in the ANA’s November report, brands were able to reduce the portion of their programmatic budgets going to made-for-advertising sites to about 1%.

Welcome to the Cookie Complaint Department
Chrome privacy sandbox

PAAPI Could Be As Effective For Retargeting As Third-Parties Cookies, Study Finds

There’s been plenty of mudslinging in and around the Chrome Privacy Sandbox. But the Protected Audiences API (PAAPI) maybe ain’t so bad, according to researchers at Boston University.

Popular

  1. artificial intelligence

    Exclusive: Samba TV Acquires Semasio To Beef Up Its Contextual CTV Targeting

    On Thursday, TV measurement company Samba TV announced its acquisition of audience data and contextual targeting solution Semasio.

  2. Publishers

    How DPG Media Built Its Own (Mostly) Google-Free Ad Platform

    Retracing DPG Media’s journey to disentangle itself from the influence of Google’s ad platform and compete for direct ad budgets.

  3. Matt Duffy, CMO, Pixability
    OPINION: On TV & Video

    Brands Can Avoid Election Misinformation On YouTube – But Blocking News Isn’t The Answer

    Brands have two options for avoiding election misinformation on YouTube: block all news, or only monetize credible news. But blocking all news restricts campaign reach and harms reliable journalists, just when we need them most.

  4. CTV Roundup

    Exploring The Trenches Of CTV Buying – It’s Still Messy In There – With A 20-Year Agency Vet

    Shelby Nichols was doing CTV before it was cool. And while CTV buying is a more complicated process than ever, it’s becoming easier for consumers to access more types of content – like live sports, for example.

  5. PODCAST: The Big Story

    The Culture Clash Underneath Creative Ad Tech

    To explain Forrester’s latest creative ad tech wave, we bring on the report’s author, Senior Analyst Nikhil Lai. Then, the untold story of how Prebid.org became an independent industry organization.