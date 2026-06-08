Here’s What It Takes To Reach Decision-Makers On CTV Today

Connected TV has entered a new phase.

For years, the channel was primarily a reach vehicle, a way to follow audiences as viewing shifted from linear TV to streaming. That migration has reached critical mass. Audiences are engaged across CTV, and advertiser dollars are following. According to eMarketer, US CTV ad spending is projected to reach $53.42 billion, reflecting continued double-digit growth as streaming outpaces linear TV.

The more important question now is how advertisers can use CTV more intelligently.

That question is especially important for B2B and business-focused advertisers. CTV has often been treated as an environment for consumer branding, better suited for reaching households than business decision-makers. That view is increasingly outdated.

The same executives, buyers, founders, finance leaders, IT decision-makers and line-of-business managers that marketers want to influence are also streaming premium video across platforms and devices. They are not only reachable in professional environments; they are reachable as people.

This creates a major opportunity for advertisers willing to rethink how they define and activate audiences on CTV.

CTV is no longer just about exposure

For advertisers in 2026, buying into CTV is not enough. Publisher-only targeting can provide access to quality inventory, but it does not always provide the audience continuity marketers need across platforms. It can also limit scale, especially when advertisers need to reach specific professional profiles rather than broad demographic groups.

Not all CTV impressions are equal. The value of an impression depends on whether it reaches the right audience in the right context and with enough consistency to support the broader customer journey. For B2B advertisers, that means CTV planning requires a precise business-to-person audience strategy.

Decision-makers are people first

The traditional B2B model often assumes that professional audiences can only be reached effectively in overtly professional channels. That mindset has always been limiting and is now becoming less practical as work and life continue to blend.

A senior IT leader might research vendors during the workday, watch sports highlights on a smart TV in the evening and stream a documentary over the weekend. A procurement executive might move among industry newsletters, mobile apps, financial content and ad-supported entertainment. A small business owner might never neatly appear inside a single “business” media environment, but their interests, behaviors and professional attributes can still point to their value as potential customers.

This is where high-quality B2B and professional audience data becomes critical. Advertisers need the ability to identify meaningful decision-maker audiences beyond job title alone as well as the ability to activate those audiences in environments where attention is high and creative impact is strong.

They must be able to layer consumer attributes on top of professional ones to gain a more holistic view of their target audiences and where to reach them both during business hours and outside of that time. CTV can support this goal when audience definitions are built on reliable signals and extended consistently across channels.

AI raises the ceiling for audience strategy

AI is changing what is possible in CTV, although not in the simplistic sense of letting marketers hand over the entire process to automation. Its real near-term value lies in helping advertisers make sense of complexity.

Audience planning now involves more signals and considerations than human teams can reasonably manage manually. AI can help identify patterns, model audience affinities, surface high-value segments, support lookalike strategies and optimize campaign delivery across fragmented environments. It can also help advertisers connect CTV activity to broader digital strategies, rather than treating streaming as a silo.

But AI is only as useful as the data beneath it.

Poor-quality data can make automated planning faster without making it smarter. For CTV campaigns, especially those aimed at professional and decision-maker audiences, advertisers need to understand where audience data comes from, how it’s validated, how current it is and whether it can be activated consistently across the platforms that matter. Just as importantly, that data must meet compliance and regulatory standards for quality, accuracy, robustness and traceability within the AI systems that use it.

Building a new kind of CTV campaign

Marketers should start with a clear business objective and audience definition. A CTV campaign aimed at CFOs, enterprise technology buyers or small business decision-makers should not begin with inventory availability. It should begin with the audience signals that matter most to the brand’s goal.

Advertisers should also prioritize quality over volume. The biggest audience is rarely the best audience. Marketers should ask whether their data partner can provide transparent sourcing, regulatory-compliant activation and audience segments that are fit for the intended use case.

And CTV should be planned as part of an omnichannel strategy. The same audience definitions used in CTV should connect logically to display, online video, mobile and other digital environments. That consistency helps reinforce messaging and improve media efficiency.

Finally, measurement should be built into the strategy from the start. CTV might not always behave like lower-funnel digital media, but that does not mean it should be measured vaguely. Advertisers should look for ways to evaluate reach, frequency, audience quality, engagement and downstream business impact across the broader media plan.

Precision is the next CTV advantage

CTV’s growth is no longer the story. The story is how advertisers can use CTV to reach audiences with relevance. As streaming becomes more fragmented and more central to consumer attention, bringing audience-first thinking into premium video environments will be a differentiator.

Eyeota brings high-quality, regulatory-compliant audience data into the CTV ecosystem. Through its Data Desk and activation partnerships, Eyeota enables brands to develop custom audience strategies, reach high-value professional and consumer audiences across premium streaming environments and apply consistent audience definitions across CTV and broader digital campaigns.

For advertisers trying to reach business decision-makers, CTV can become a precision channel for engaging the people who matter most.

For more articles featuring Marc Fanelli, click here.