Why Is Ad Intelligence Still Built For A Pre-AI World?

Advertising has never been richer in data. With the right tools, marketers can now track competitor spend, campaigns and performance across media and markets, often in near-real time.

Yet the quality of decision-making has not kept pace.

The real problem is not data

The core issue is not access to data but the ability to translate that data into informed action.

Signals remain fragmented across teams and channels. Social, linear TV, CTV, online video, display and other environments are still evaluated in silos through different metrics and inconsistent definitions.

Meanwhile, channels are not evolving uniformly. According to AdClarity by BIScience data, global ad spend reached $710 billion in 2025, with social media and CTV growing far faster than online video and display.

Even when cross-media data is available, it rarely converges in a form that makes comparison intuitive or action-oriented. The result is slower analysis and slower decisions.

Dashboards cannot keep up

For years, dashboards were considered the solution: Gather more data, build more reports and rely on specialists to interpret the output.

That model is beginning to show its limits.

Budgets now move fluidly across channels, and competitive signals no longer surface in a single place. They emerge simultaneously across markets, formats and platforms, including newer environments, such as AI-driven channels like ChatGPT ads.

The challenge is understanding their significance quickly enough to respond and then making an informed decision about where to invest.

Even when the data exists, the next set of questions is unavoidable: How do you analyze it? How long does it take? How quickly can you get to an answer? How many data scientists do you need? And how much does it cost?

AI changes the way teams work

AI has the potential to close this gap, but only if it reshapes the workflow rather than merely improving the output. The objective is not more automation layered on top of dashboards; it’s to create a faster route from question to answer.

A marketer should be able to ask which competitors increased CTV investment in Germany, for example, or how that compares with their strategy in the UK and which creatives supported the shift. That answer should arrive in seconds, not hours or days. This transition is already beginning inside platforms where conversational AI and embedded AI insights convert complex competitive data into direct, actionable answers.

Conversational AI and proactive insights can materially change how teams work. Instead of navigating report after report, users should be able to interact with data more directly, ask questions, explore patterns and receive structured answers with context.

At the same time, AI can surface changes that teams may not have thought to investigate, explaining what happened and why it matters.

From analysis to action

But AI alone does not solve the problem.

Without broad, consistent cross-media and cross-market data, AI simply accelerates incomplete analysis. Partial or synthetic data, or differing methodologies across channels, make comparisons unreliable, while fragmented coverage obscures the full picture.

To be truly useful, ad intelligence requires a unified foundation. Some platforms are built on this principle, applying a consistent methodology across media and markets so teams can compare activity on a like-for-like basis, track shifts and understand competitive behavior without constant recalibration.

When that foundation is in place, AI becomes a multiplier.

It reduces the manual burden of analysis and compresses the path from signal to decision. Teams spend far less time gathering and interpreting data and more time deciding what to do next.

That is the real shift, when ad intelligence moves from reporting what happened to informing what should happen next.

Gaining an advantage

Although scale still matters, the next era of ad intelligence will not be defined only by who has the most data, but by who can use that data most effectively. Teams that can see across channels and markets, understand changes as they happen and act quickly will have the advantage.

AI will play a central role, but the real transformation lies in how data is applied.

The future of ad intelligence is not more information; it’s faster, clearer decision-making.