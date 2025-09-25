Home Content Studio Stop Paying For The Same Eyeballs Twice: How Smarter CTV Planning Unlocks True Reach
AdExchanger Content Studio

Stop Paying For The Same Eyeballs Twice: How Smarter CTV Planning Unlocks True Reach

SHARE:
Sponsored post by Liz Weber New Products & Solutions Lead Samsung Ads

Marketers are pouring billions into CTV – but without the right tools, duplication, fragmentation and murky measurement can drain ROI.

I can’t count how many times I’ve settled in for a favorite show only to watch the same commercial play on repeat. As a viewer, that ad déjà vu frustration is widespread.

Connected TV ensures more targeted advertising. But, while streaming, many viewers end up seeing the same ad multiple times. Since viewers split their time between linear and countless streaming platforms, marketers are left piecing together siloed partner reports and guessing which households were truly exposed to their campaigns.

Without the right partners and solutions, even the most carefully planned campaigns can fall short. This inefficiency is costly. Samsung Ads estimates that, as a result of today’s fragmented ecosystem, TV advertisers leave $141 billion in untapped revenue on the table across six major industries: auto, telecom, pharma, financial services, retail and QSR.

Much of that revenue is lost to wasted impressions. In the US alone, 41% of streaming impressions reach viewers who have already seen the same ad. By reallocating budgets more efficiently, advertisers could unlock significantly stronger returns on ad spend.

Seizing CTV’s $33B moment

Not long ago, a little waste in a media plan was simply the cost of doing business. Today, that tolerance is gone. Budgets are tighter, dashboards sharper, and every impression has to count.

Yet, even under that scrutiny, CTV investment continues to climb. US spend is projected to top $33 billion in 2025, nearly 10% of total digital ad investment, because when it’s executed well, it delivers.

Marketers see the upside clearly; they just need a more direct path to capture it.

There are three common obstacles. The first is duplication and audience fatigue, when viewers watch the same commercial again and again, while brands unknowingly pay for those repeat impressions.

The second is fragmentation, with inventory spread across dozens of platforms and planning that can feel like piecing together a jigsaw puzzle.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

SMBs Drive AI-Fueled Ad Growth; Advertisers Pull Spots From Anti-Kimmel TV Affiliates

The third is murky cross-platform management, which often leaves teams guessing where their ads actually ran and which households were genuinely new.

When teams pinpoint overlap, reallocate budgets to find net new audiences and feed performance data back into planning, post-campaign meetings shift from frustration to celebration.

Finding a smarter path forward

Isolated tools alone can’t fix these problems. What’s needed is orchestration through a connected workflow that identifies overlap and valuable unexposed audiences, reallocates spend on the fly and turns performance data into a continuous feedback loop.

To help advertisers reach more people across live and streaming without necessarily adding spend, Samsung Ads built Optimal Reach. The tool reveals audience overlap, surfaces hidden viewers and demystifies CTV viewership, so advertiser goals can be achieved more effectively.

Lost impressions can be opportunities to increase impact and reach more of the right viewers. By including the Optimal Reach line in its buy, one Fortune 100 brand added 47% incremental reach across linear and streaming.

The blueprint for smarter CTV

With billions of dollars at stake and nearly half of impressions landing on the same viewers, advertisers can no longer accept waste as inevitable.

Optimal Reach provides a blueprint for how CTV advertising can evolve. By combining transparency, cross-platform coordination and a willingness to rethink traditional buying habits, it shows how campaigns can maximize efficiency and reach without adding unnecessary spend.

The teams that make cross-platform coordination a strategic priority will be the true winners in CTV, ensuring every impression and every dollar counts.

Related Stories

Must Read

antitrust

DOJ v. Google: During Opening Arguments, The DOJ And Google Battle Over An AdX Divestiture

Court is back in session. And the fate of  the open internet is in the balance.

Chris Mufarrige, director, Bureau of Consumer Protection, FTC
Data Privacy Roundup

FTC Consumer Protection Chief: No Easy Answers On Privacy, ‘Only Trade-Offs’

Privacy isn’t black-and-white, says the FTC’s Chris Mufarrige, promising evidence-driven consumer protection cases under the Trump administration.

Publishers

How Encryption Keys Could Resolve The TID Furor

Rather than sharing universal TIDs that any DSP or curator can access, Raptive says publishers should instead share encrypted TIDs with an encryption key provided only to trusted demand-side partners.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Digital Out-Of-Home

Clear Channel Brings Mid-Flight Measurement To Its OOH Network

Clear Channel will provide advertisers weekly, mid-flight reports on outcomes driven by its inventory in order to bring OOH measurement closer to the speed of digital.

FTC Commissioner Mark Meador speaking at the NAD's annual conference in Washington, DC on Sept. 16, 2025. (Photo: Brian O'Doherty)
Federal Trade Commission

FTC Commissioner Mark Meador: ‘No Human Society Can Long Survive Without Consumer Trust’

Keeping American kids safe in what FTC Commissioner Mark Meador calls “an increasingly complex and fast-paced technological environment” is a top priority for the agency.

Comic: "Deal ID, please."
Commerce

Amazon Expands Its Programmatic Integration With SiriusXM

On Tuesday, Amazon DSP announced an expanded integration with satellite radio company SiriusXM.

Popular

  1. Monopoly Man looks on at the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial (comic).
    Online Advertising

    DOJ v. Google: Judge Brinkema Calls For Less Ad Tech “Window Dressing” In The AdX And DFP Divestiture Debate

    Day Two of the remedies phase of the Google ad tech antitrust trial was a grueling back-and-forth about the future of Google Ad Manager.

  2. antitrust

    DOJ v. Google: During Opening Arguments, The DOJ And Google Battle Over An AdX Divestiture

    Court is back in session. And the fate of  the open internet is in the balance.

  3. feedback loop
    attribution

    The Trade Desk and Acxiom Deepen Their UID2 Collaboration With An AI-Powered Measurement Solution

    The Trade Desk and Acxiom have a new product that plugs into Kokai to create a live feedback loop between UID2 IDs and real-world outcomes.

  4. Scott Young, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Transmit
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    SSPs Are Facing Extinction – And Only Bold Differentiation Can Save Them

    SSPs are staring at their own demise. And it’s because, for over a decade, SSPs have positioned themselves as agnostic platforms.

  5. AdExchanger Content Studio

    Unlocking AI’s Full Potential: Why Data Collaboration Is The Missing Link

    In today’s digital advertising landscape, first-party data and clean rooms remain highly relevant. However, artificial intelligence (AI) has also been dominating much of the conversation lately.