Home Content Studio Five Strategies For Privacy-First Data Collaboration That Drive Results
AdExchanger Content Studio

Five Strategies For Privacy-First Data Collaboration That Drive Results

SHARE:
Sponsored post by Nubiaa Shabaka Chief Cybersecurity Legal & Privacy Officer, Data Governance Co-Leader Adobe

Publishers, brands and agencies today are navigating a new landscape. With rising consumer expectations and evolving regulations, delivering personalized campaigns requires a fresh approach.

The old model of broadly sharing consumer data has given way to privacy-centric collaboration, where trusted partners work together to understand audiences while keeping personal information protected. Embracing this approach isn’t just about compliance; it’s an opportunity to build trust, enhance performance and create marketing strategies that stand the test of time.

Across industries, teams are finding success with five strategies that put privacy first while driving results with data collaboration:

1. Embed privacy from the outset

Privacy should be a foundational consideration, not an afterthought. Identify friction points before they become blockers. Early collaboration between marketing, legal and data governance teams helps ensure campaigns respect consumer choice while still achieving meaningful outcomes.

For example, building privacy checkpoints into campaign workflows – such as reviewing consent mechanisms before launch, validating data flows between partners and confirming opt-out functionality – is an effective way to prevent compliance issues and maintain consumer trust.

2. Prioritize transparency and consent

Consumers increasingly expect clarity about how their data is used. In practice, companies that clearly communicate data practices build stronger engagement and loyalty.

Even small adjustments, like plain-language privacy notices or upfront consent prompts, can make a significant difference in trust and campaign reception.

3. Focus on insights that protect customer data

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Why Don’t Marketers Demand Better?; Attack of the Job-Killing Robots

Privacy-centric collaboration allows teams to generate actionable insights without sharing the underlying individualized personal information. For example, analyzing aggregated and anonymized audience trends enables personalization while protecting consumer data. This approach leads to accurate targeting and enhanced measurement without exposing personal information.

4. Use emerging technology responsibly

AI and advanced analytics can drive precise targeting and improved campaign measurement, but this can only be executed responsibly when it’s grounded in privacy-by-design principles.

For example, brands can use AI to predict audience segments based on anonymized trend data rather than individual identifiers, or automate suppression lists to avoid retargeting users who’ve opted out. Organizations can use AI to optimize campaigns while maintaining trust. Technology should empower marketing teams to deliver high-impact campaigns responsibly.

5. Treat privacy as a strategic differentiator

Privacy is no longer merely a regulatory requirement; it’s a business advantage. Companies that embed privacy into strategy can strengthen relationships, build loyalty and stand out in a competitive market. Privacy-first organizations often see higher engagement rates and reduced reputational risk, proving that respecting consumer data drives results.

Building a future-proof foundation

The future of personalization will not be defined solely by access to more data but by how responsibly that data is used. At Adobe, we’ve put privacy firmly at the center of our purpose-built data collaboration offering, Real-Time CDP Collaboration.

With patent pending clean sketch technology, we can connect and read audience data from the source, regardless of location and without copy, while prioritizing privacy by using mathematical algorithms to represent customer data sets.

Embracing privacy-centric data collaboration technology thoughtfully allows marketers to achieve both personalization and performance, creating campaigns that resonate with audiences and can build lasting trust.

Related Stories

Must Read

CTV

Netflix Boasts Its Best Ad Sales Quarter Ever (Again)

In a livestreamed presentation to investors on Tuesday, co-CEO Greg Peters shared that Netflix had its “best ad sales quarter ever” in Q3, and more than doubled its upfront commitments for this year.

Comic: No One To Play With
Privacy

Google Pulls The Plug On Topics, PAAPI And Other Major Privacy Sandbox APIs (As The CMA Says ‘Cheerio’)

Google’s aborted cookie crackdown ends with a quiet CMA sign-off and a sweeping phaseout of Privacy Sandbox technologies, from the Topics API to PAAPI.

Platforms

The Trade Desk’s Auction Evolutions Bring High Drama To The Prebid Summit

TTD shared new details about OpenAds features that let publishers see for themselves whether it’s running a fair auction. But tension between TTD and Prebid hung over the event.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Monopoly Man looks on at the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial (comic).
antitrust

How Google Stands In The DOJ’s Ad Tech Antitrust Suit, According To Those Who Tracked The Trial

The remedies phase of the Google antitrust trial concluded last week. And after 11 days in the courtroom, there is a clearer sense of where Judge Leonie Brinkema is focused on, and how that might influence what remedies she put in place.

Marketers

The Ad Context Protocol Aims To Make Sense Of Agentic Ad Demand

The AI advertising agents will need their own trade group eventually. For now though, a bunch of companies are forming the Ad Context Protocol, or AdCP.

Digital Out-Of-Home

OUTFRONT Is Using Agencies’ AI Enthusiasm To Spur Wider Programmatic OOH Adoption

The desire for a data-driven reinvention of OOH inspired OUTFRONT to create agentic AI tools for executing and measuring OOH campaigns and comparing OOH to other channels.

Popular

  1. Comic: No One To Play With
    Privacy

    Google Pulls The Plug On Topics, PAAPI And Other Major Privacy Sandbox APIs (As The CMA Says ‘Cheerio’)

    Google’s aborted cookie crackdown ends with a quiet CMA sign-off and a sweeping phaseout of Privacy Sandbox technologies, from the Topics API to PAAPI.

  2. Comic: In The Media Mix
    Marketers

    MMM Isn’t As Scary As Marketers Think – But You’ve Got To Do It Right

    Deli meat company Land O’Frost has been leaning into a new MMM approach to figure out which opportunities it’s been overlooking – or even inhibiting.

  3. Marketers

    The Ad Context Protocol Aims To Make Sense Of Agentic Ad Demand

    The AI advertising agents will need their own trade group eventually. For now though, a bunch of companies are forming the Ad Context Protocol, or AdCP.

  4. Platforms

    The Trade Desk’s Auction Evolutions Bring High Drama To The Prebid Summit

    TTD shared new details about OpenAds features that let publishers see for themselves whether it’s running a fair auction. But tension between TTD and Prebid hung over the event.

  5. PODCAST: The Big Story

    Prebid, Meet OpenAds

    Shortly after Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green said the DSP would splinter off from Prebid, he showed up at the Prebid Summit. Then, at ScreenShift, we learn what the TV industry thinks about AI.