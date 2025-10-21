Viamedia All In On AI with Brand and Platform Refresh

Viamedia has transformed into Viamedia.ai, a next-generation ad tech company built to solve the challenges of today’s fragmented media ecosystem.

The firm has rebranded as Viamedia.ai while also introducing a fresh AI-powered platform built from the ground up to effectively manage campaigns and represent providers across traditional linear, streaming and digital channels. New capabilities available to the company’s partners include unified planning across channels, recommendations for optimal media mixes and the launching of campaigns across platforms from a single interface.

“The new identity reflects not just where we’re headed as a company, but where we believe the industry itself is going, toward automation, intelligence and truly seamless omnichannel advertising,” Viamedia.ai President/Chief Strategy Officer Evan Rutchik told Cablefax.

Viamedia.ai is using artificial intelligence to unify a process that previously required advertisers to balance multiple vendors and data sources to reach audiences across a plethora of screens. The goal is to unlock faster execution for buyers, but also to open new monetization opportunities for MVPDs.

It may sound simple but marrying data and operations that were never designed to speak to each other was a Herculean effort for the Viamedia.ai team. It all began when the company acquired tech-enabled digital advertising firm LocalFactor in March. As that deal approached the finish line, a vision began to come together for a platform that could manage each creative touchpoint, channel and audience within one system.

Under the hood are a variety of proprietary tools including Parrot ADS, which handles unified ad insertion across CTV and linear. Geo-Graph™ breaks down audience data into micro-localities, allowing for hyper-precise, privacy-compliant targeting. The balance between precision and privacy is of utmost importance to Rutchik and his team, and it is something Viamedia.ai is committed to long-term.

“Everyone talks about scale, but not enough people discuss responsibility,” Rutchik said. “When you combine privacy-safe precision with a platform that integrates linear, CTV and digital, you get outcomes that are better for advertisers and a healthier monetization engine for MVPDs.”

While it is starting off on a strong note, the true excitement around Viamedia.ai is in how its product suite can become more powerful over time as the data models continue expanding its knowledge base.

“It learns from every campaign, reallocating budgets and refining audience targeting in real time. The result is smarter campaigns that perform better the longer they run,” Rutchik said. “Advertisers get precision and speed, and MVPDs benefit from incremental demand and new revenue that old workflows could not capture.”

With 2025 coming to a close, Viamedia.ai has crafted a roadmap for next year that stretches beyond artificial intelligence. It plans to build out its unified reporting dashboards to allow advertisers to see a holistic view of performance across all channels in real time.

“The ultimate goal is to give advertisers and partners the same sophistication they expect from digital platforms, combined with the local expertise that drives real outcomes for MVPD partners and their communities,” he said.

In March, the company also celebrated becoming the first U.S. ad sales firm to represent more than 100 video service providers. It hopes to continue growing that footprint, expanding across CTV and FAST channels and connecting higher volumes of supply and demand through the platform.

“It gives us a foundation of scale that no other independent firm can match, and when you combine that with our new AI capabilities, the value multiples,” Rutchik said.

With its AI-driven platform, expanding MVPD partnerships, and deep local expertise, Viamedia.ai is positioning itself as the independent force shaping the next era of television and streaming advertising.

