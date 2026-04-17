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CTV

Paramount’s Upfront Pitch Is About Three Things

Paramount is merging the ad tech stacks behind Paramount+ and Pluto TV, releasing a new performance product, offering more control over ad placements and introducing dynamic ad insertion in live sports.

Marketers

Hard Truths For Retail Media At The IAB Connected Commerce Summit

The IAB’s Connected Commerce event in New York City this week felt to me like the retail media industry’s first sit-down explanation to a child who is now a “big kid” and must act accordingly.

Platforms

Meta Is Launching An Easy Button For CAPI

Meta is simplifying its CAPI setup and teaching its pixel new tricks, including adding an AI-powered feature that automatically pulls in data from an advertiser’s website.

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CTV

TelevisaUnivision Joins The Streaming Self-Service Bandwagon

TelevisaUnivision is the latest TV publisher to join the self-serve trend that’s rising in popularity across connected TV advertising. Its streaming inventory is now available to buy through fullthrottle.ai’s self-serve platform. The collaboration includes an ad bidder designed to improve both targeting and measurement.

Comic: Gamechanger (Google lost the DOJ's search antitrust case)
antitrust

For Google Advertisers Who Overpaid The Monopoly – Don’t Hate, Arbitrate

Law firm Keller Postman is leading mass arbitration suits against Google, seeking advertiser damages for alleged monopoly overpricing. The total available pot is a quarter-trillion dollars.

AI

Can An AI Solution Fix Misaligned Marketing Orgs?

Opal launched Gem, a new AI solution, to help large brands unify the layers of media and tech within their organizations.

Popular

  1. Seattle, WA USA - circa February 2023: Close up view of Liquid Death sparkling water for sale inside a grocery store
    Measurement

    Liquid Death Lets Incrementality Decide What Tactics To Kill And What To Keep

    Behind its edgy marketing, Liquid Death faces a familiar CPG problem: Most sales happen at the register, where media measurement goes to die.

  2. Comic: RTB Bowl (Real-time bidding Super Bowl)
    CTV

    Programmatic Live Sports Buying Is Starting To Get Less Complicated

    Live sports is one of programmatic’s biggest opportunities, even if the buying process is still kind of a mess. But efforts are being made.

  3. Technology

    Amazon Ads Hands The IAB Tech Lab A Tool That Promises To Waste Fewer Bid Requests

    The Dynamic Traffic Engine, an open-source tool, is geared toward optimizing bid requests and reducing programmatic waste.

  4. Platforms

    Meta Is Launching An Easy Button For CAPI

    Meta is simplifying its CAPI setup and teaching its pixel new tricks, including adding an AI-powered feature that automatically pulls in data from an advertiser’s website.

  5. Frans Vermeulen, Co-Founder & President, Swivel
    OPINION: On TV & Video

    Why CTV Is Becoming The First Real Test Of Agentic Advertising

    CTV never fit cleanly into campaign execution models built for RTB-based trading. Whether agentic AI solutions can simplify the complicated CTV landscape for publishers will be their first real test case.