Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: Benchmarking
Must Read
Paramount’s Upfront Pitch Is About Three Things
Paramount is merging the ad tech stacks behind Paramount+ and Pluto TV, releasing a new performance product, offering more control over ad placements and introducing dynamic ad insertion in live sports.
Hard Truths For Retail Media At The IAB Connected Commerce Summit
The IAB’s Connected Commerce event in New York City this week felt to me like the retail media industry’s first sit-down explanation to a child who is now a “big kid” and must act accordingly.
Meta Is Launching An Easy Button For CAPI
Meta is simplifying its CAPI setup and teaching its pixel new tricks, including adding an AI-powered feature that automatically pulls in data from an advertiser’s website.
TelevisaUnivision Joins The Streaming Self-Service Bandwagon
TelevisaUnivision is the latest TV publisher to join the self-serve trend that’s rising in popularity across connected TV advertising. Its streaming inventory is now available to buy through fullthrottle.ai’s self-serve platform. The collaboration includes an ad bidder designed to improve both targeting and measurement.
For Google Advertisers Who Overpaid The Monopoly – Don’t Hate, Arbitrate
Law firm Keller Postman is leading mass arbitration suits against Google, seeking advertiser damages for alleged monopoly overpricing. The total available pot is a quarter-trillion dollars.
Can An AI Solution Fix Misaligned Marketing Orgs?
Opal launched Gem, a new AI solution, to help large brands unify the layers of media and tech within their organizations.
Popular
-
Liquid Death Lets Incrementality Decide What Tactics To Kill And What To Keep
Behind its edgy marketing, Liquid Death faces a familiar CPG problem: Most sales happen at the register, where media measurement goes to die.
-
Programmatic Live Sports Buying Is Starting To Get Less Complicated
Live sports is one of programmatic’s biggest opportunities, even if the buying process is still kind of a mess. But efforts are being made.
-
Amazon Ads Hands The IAB Tech Lab A Tool That Promises To Waste Fewer Bid Requests
The Dynamic Traffic Engine, an open-source tool, is geared toward optimizing bid requests and reducing programmatic waste.
-
Meta Is Launching An Easy Button For CAPI
Meta is simplifying its CAPI setup and teaching its pixel new tricks, including adding an AI-powered feature that automatically pulls in data from an advertiser’s website.
-
OPINION: On TV & Video
Why CTV Is Becoming The First Real Test Of Agentic Advertising
CTV never fit cleanly into campaign execution models built for RTB-based trading. Whether agentic AI solutions can simplify the complicated CTV landscape for publishers will be their first real test case.