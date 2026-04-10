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Measurement

Northbeam Adds The Third Leg Of The Attribution Stool With Incrementality Testing

There’s MMM and MTA, but no single ad measurement works for brands with multiple points of sale. On Tuesday, Northbeam launched an incrementality tool to complete what it calls “the trifecta of digital attribution.”

Comic: The Great Online Privacy Battle
Data Privacy

What Regulators Talk About When They Talk About Ad Tech

If you want to know what privacy regulators think about online advertising, it’s not a mystery. Just listen to what they’re saying.

Publishers

Keyword Blocking Demonetized More Than Half Of Reuters’ Brand-Safe Stories

The effect wasn’t just limited to news content. The Reuters.com/lifestyle vertical also had some of its brand-suitable pages blocked.

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AI

The Agentic Marketplace Is Here. Where Does That Leave DSPs and SSPs?

Swivel and Olyzon’s new partnership brings buy-side and sell-side agents together as early examples of an agentic marketplace.

Comic: Causal Meets Casual
Measurement

Jones Road Beauty Is Using A New Type Of MMM To Reset Its Media Measurement

Inside how Jones Road Beauty is trying to turn messy, conflicting measurement signals into a single testing roadmap for its media mix.

Comic: America's Mext Top AI Model
Data Privacy Roundup

AI Is Moving Fast. The Law, Not So Much

IAPP’s Global Summit in DC was a reminder that AI is moving fast – and judges, privacy lawyers and practitioner are racing to keep up.

Popular

  1. Seattle, WA USA - circa February 2023: Close up view of Liquid Death sparkling water for sale inside a grocery store
    Measurement

    Liquid Death Lets Incrementality Decide What Tactics To Kill And What To Keep

    Behind its edgy marketing, Liquid Death faces a familiar CPG problem: Most sales happen at the register, where media measurement goes to die.

  2. AI

    Indie Agency Wpromote Dishes On How It’s Testing New Agentic SSP Tools

    Last week, the SSP Kargo announced a closed beta of its AI unified buying platform, Project Kera. The independent ad agency, Wpromote, is an early tester. Plus, the agency reveals a deeper look into its overall AI strategy.

  3. Daily News Roundup

    DSP-ite The Trade Desk Backlash, Buyers Aren’t Budging; Publicis Goes Full-Court in Sports

    DSPlease Brand marketers and agency buyers are skeptical of DSPs’ transparency claims. After Publicis announced last month that it’s no longer recommending The Trade Desk to its clients, other DSPs saw an opportunity to strike. Since then, other DSPs (Viant being “the most aggressive,” according to one media buyer) have been reaching out to TTD […]

  4. Publishers

    Keyword Blocking Demonetized More Than Half Of Reuters’ Brand-Safe Stories

    The effect wasn’t just limited to news content. The Reuters.com/lifestyle vertical also had some of its brand-suitable pages blocked.

  5. Alvaro Palacios, Chief Strategy Officer, Newsweek
    OPINION: The Sell Sider

    AI Has Already Decided: First-Party Data Will Define Advertising’s Agentic Era

    The industry has spent years debating third-party cookies, but AI has settled the debate. First-party data isn’t just preferred; it’s structurally necessary. And the capital is already moving.