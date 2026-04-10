Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
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Northbeam Adds The Third Leg Of The Attribution Stool With Incrementality Testing
There’s MMM and MTA, but no single ad measurement works for brands with multiple points of sale. On Tuesday, Northbeam launched an incrementality tool to complete what it calls “the trifecta of digital attribution.”
What Regulators Talk About When They Talk About Ad Tech
If you want to know what privacy regulators think about online advertising, it’s not a mystery. Just listen to what they’re saying.
Keyword Blocking Demonetized More Than Half Of Reuters’ Brand-Safe Stories
The effect wasn’t just limited to news content. The Reuters.com/lifestyle vertical also had some of its brand-suitable pages blocked.
The Agentic Marketplace Is Here. Where Does That Leave DSPs and SSPs?
Swivel and Olyzon’s new partnership brings buy-side and sell-side agents together as early examples of an agentic marketplace.
Jones Road Beauty Is Using A New Type Of MMM To Reset Its Media Measurement
Inside how Jones Road Beauty is trying to turn messy, conflicting measurement signals into a single testing roadmap for its media mix.
AI Is Moving Fast. The Law, Not So Much
IAPP’s Global Summit in DC was a reminder that AI is moving fast – and judges, privacy lawyers and practitioner are racing to keep up.
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Liquid Death Lets Incrementality Decide What Tactics To Kill And What To Keep
Behind its edgy marketing, Liquid Death faces a familiar CPG problem: Most sales happen at the register, where media measurement goes to die.
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Indie Agency Wpromote Dishes On How It’s Testing New Agentic SSP Tools
Last week, the SSP Kargo announced a closed beta of its AI unified buying platform, Project Kera. The independent ad agency, Wpromote, is an early tester. Plus, the agency reveals a deeper look into its overall AI strategy.
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DSP-ite The Trade Desk Backlash, Buyers Aren’t Budging; Publicis Goes Full-Court in Sports
DSPlease Brand marketers and agency buyers are skeptical of DSPs’ transparency claims. After Publicis announced last month that it’s no longer recommending The Trade Desk to its clients, other DSPs saw an opportunity to strike. Since then, other DSPs (Viant being “the most aggressive,” according to one media buyer) have been reaching out to TTD […]
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Keyword Blocking Demonetized More Than Half Of Reuters’ Brand-Safe Stories
The effect wasn’t just limited to news content. The Reuters.com/lifestyle vertical also had some of its brand-suitable pages blocked.
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OPINION: The Sell Sider
AI Has Already Decided: First-Party Data Will Define Advertising’s Agentic Era
The industry has spent years debating third-party cookies, but AI has settled the debate. First-party data isn’t just preferred; it’s structurally necessary. And the capital is already moving.