Home CES 2026 No Waiting for May – CES Is Where The TV Upfront Season Starts 
CES 2026

No Waiting for May – CES Is Where The TV Upfront Season Starts 

By

SHARE:

Marketers no longer wait until the official upfronts week in May to think through their TV and video buying strategies.

In fact, these types of conversations don’t have a set timeframe at all, several industry veterans told AdExchanger. Rather, they’re now happening on a near-constant basis.

If any single event can be considered the jumping-off point for TV upfronts, it’s the Consumer Electronics Showcase (CES), which kicks off this week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CES was already a useful event for marketers prior to 2020. But it became essential following the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped accelerate the blurring of lines between media and technology and elevated streaming video’s importance as a viable advertising channel.

Against that backdrop, CES is “no longer just a gadget show,” said Courtney Howell, head of agency development at Samsung Ads. Nor is it simply an outlet for industry players to schmooze with one another (although that certainly happens, too).

Instead, CES is a place for sharpening marketing strategies and previewing all the products that TV buyers and sellers will be pitching to each other the rest of the year.

“It’s when you start revealing your hand as to what each of you wants to get accomplished,” said IAB CEO David Cohen.

Talk nerdy to me

For the last five years, for example, Disney has hosted its own “Global Tech and Data Showcase” at CES, which focuses on the company’s data, measurement and campaign-optimization products.

At 400 in-person and 1,200 virtual attendees expected this year, the showcase is certainly smaller than Disney’s main upfront presentation, which was seen by nearly eight times as many people in 2025. But Disney’s advertising team is expecting to have over 125 individual meetings during the week of CES. Members of their product and data science teams will also attend many of these meetings, said EVP of Sales Adam Monaco.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

ChatGPT Ads Coming Soon?; Advertisers Sweat TikTok’s New Era

With the tech experts on hand to answer questions, “We can really talk about how storytelling and technology are meeting all in the same place, and about the different ways in which our clients want to transact,” said Monaco.

But the nerdiness goes both ways, and agencies have their own tools to share.

“The publishers, especially the larger ones, want to hear more about what agencies and their holding companies are doing in the tech and AI space,” said Alex Stone, SVP and managing director of enterprise partnerships at Horizon Media.

CES is such a huge show (the event spans more than 2.5 million net square feet of space and welcomed over 140,000 attendees last year) that agencies and other companies have plenty of time and opportunity to give thorough, hands-on demos, added Stone.

According to Stone, a lot of the sell side’s AI experimentation stems from “what they’re hearing on the buy side, in terms of where our interests lie.”

Mark your calendars 

Another benefit to kicking off the TV upfront season with CES is that it helps to shape the larger advertising industry events timeline for the year, which – like audiences themselves these days – tend to be a lot more fragmented.

Take IAB’s NewFronts in New York, which have typically taken place the week before upfronts as a way to bring more independent, digital-first publishers into the conversation. Last year, the organization announced it would be moving the event up to March 23-26, where it would have more of “a buffer on both sides,” per Cohen.

Admittedly, that might put NewFronts in competition with Disney’s Sports Summit, which is scheduled for March 24 in New York. But the shift allows the IAB to make more space in its fall schedule for its Podcast Upfront and PlayFronts events, as well as a new influencer-focused track called CreatorFronts.

Similarly, Stone referred to a “trifecta” of advertising tentpoles that all represent different parts of the typical advertising road map. CES, he said, is about determining what buyers and sellers are trying to accomplish for the year.

By contrast, April’s Possible event, despite being only a few years old, is where agencies and advertisers can deliver on those goals. And June’s Cannes Lions, which happens just before most upfront negotiations close, is a time to celebrate those accomplishments, said Stone.

But first, it all has to start at CES.

“That’s our starting line for the year,” said Howell.

Must Read

Comic: This Is Our Year
Comic

Comic: This Is Our Year

It’s been 15 years since this comic first ran in January 2011, and there’s something both quaint and timeless about it. Here’s to more (and more) transparency in 2026, and happy New Year!

Opinion

From AI To SPO: The Top 10 AdExchanger Guest Columns Of 2025

The generative AI trend generated endless hot takes this year, but the ad industry also had plenty to say about growing competition between DSPs and SSPs. Here are AdExchanger’s top 10 most popular guest columns of 2025 and why they resonated.

Comic

Comic: Season's Beatings

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem … 

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
AI

6 (More) AI Startups Worth Watching

The founders of six AI startups offer insights on the founding journey and what problems their companies are solving.

CTV

Nielsen and Roku Renew Their Vows By Sharing Even More Data With Each Other

Roku’s streaming data will now be integrated into Nielsen’s campaign measurement and outcome tools, the two companies announced on Monday,

audio

Broadcast Radio Is Now Available Through DSPs

Viant struck a deal with IHeartMedia and its Triton Digital advertising platform that will make IHeart’s broadcast radio inventory available through Viant’s DSP.

Popular

  1. Marketers

    Linkby Raises $15 Million For its Hybrid PR And Affiliate Marketing Network

    Linkby, which connects brands with publisher content that advertisers pay for based on reader engagement, announced its $15 million Series B on Tuesday.

  2. ad tech M&A

    A Rundown Of (Pretty Much) Every Ad Tech Deal Of 2025

    Who bought what and why this year? Here’s a (mostly) comprehensive list of all the notable ad tech, agency and digital content deals of 2025.

  3. Ikkjin Ahn, CEO & co-founder, Moloco
    PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    From Hype To Hyperscale In AI

    AI hype is everywhere, but Moloco CEO Ikkjin Ahn says the real winners in ad tech will be those who can move beyond flashy demos and harness AI at true hyperscale.

  4. Comic: The Great Online Privacy Battle
    Data Privacy Roundup

    Reflecting On The FTC’s Latest Settlements With Sellers Of Sensitive Location Data

    Although most people probably understand in an abstract way that they’re being tracked online, the details are fuzzy. Honestly, the details are fuzzy to me, and I write about this stuff for a living.

  5. OPINION: AI

    Can AI Chatbots Run Ads Without Losing Consumer Trust?

    AI search platforms are introducing ads. But if the ads don’t add value and maintain authenticity, platforms risk losing consumer trust.