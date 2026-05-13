Home AdExchanger Talks Zoom’s Next Act
PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

Zoom’s Next Act

By

SHARE:
Kim Storin, chief marketing & communications officer, Zoom
A podcast interview with Kim Storin Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Zoom logo

Kim Storin has one of the rarer jobs in marketing: She’s responsible for promoting and evolving a brand that’s also become a verb, like Xerox, Google or Uber.

As chief marketing and communications officer at Zoom, it’s her remit to stretch people’s perception of a brand that many now treat not unlike basic infrastructure.

Zoom is still synonymous with video calls – who among us doesn’t Zoom at least once if not multiple times a day? – but that’s now where most of the growth is coming from, Storin says on this week’s episode of AdExchanger Talks.

“As you think about what Zoom has become over the years, it’s so much more than a video conferencing platform,” Storin says, pointing to its webinars offering, its customer support platform and its suite of AI tools.

“But we still fight this legacy view that Zoom is a video conferencing company only,” Storin says, “that we’re kind of a one-trick pony.”

Changing that perception is the main KPI for Zoom’s new “Zoom Ahead” brand campaign, which launched last year with a TV spot featuring SNL alum Bowen Yang. The work leans into Zoom’s cultural status, rather than shying away from it, in an effort to bring some “swagger” back to a brand people now take for granted, Storin says.

There’s no way to measure swagger directly, of course. But Storin and her team are tracking shifts in brand health, monitoring changes in web and platform engagement and keeping tabs on whether Zoom is being considered for a wider range of use cases than hosting meetings.

“We’re still in the vanity metrics phase,” Storin says.

It’s about a lot more than looking good on a dashboard, though. Perceptions shape business decisions that can have big consequences at the enterprise level.

“A B2B decision is a highly emotional decision,” Storin says, “and therefore requires great marketing.”

Yet marketers still tend to lavish more attention and creativity on B2C marketing, even though the stakes are often higher in B2B.

“At the end of the day, if you go buy a new pair of shoes and you end up not liking it, what’s the worst case scenario?” Storin says. “But when you think about a bad choice as a B2B decision … your reputation is on the line, and your job is on the line.”

Also in this episode: Why Zoom combines its marketing and comms roles into one, how AI is reshaping earned media and measurement, and don’t hold your breath on a Zoom ad network. (Oh, and lawyer cat makes an appearance!)

Tagged in:

Must Read

CTV

Upfronts Day One: Publishers Jostle For Position As Performance Drivers

And that’s a wrap on Day One of upfronts 2026! AdExchanger Senior Editors Alyssa Boyle and Victoria McNally traversed the island of Manhattan on Monday to scope out upfront presentations by NBCUniversal, Fox and Amazon.

Marketers

Viant Sees A Growth Wave Coming, But First Marketers Must Really Ditch Walled Garden Ad Tech

Viant’s modest growth story took a backseat to a far louder claim: that fed-up advertisers are finally ready to ditch the rigged economics of Big Tech’s walled gardens.

CTV

Amazon’s Interactive CTV Ad Suite Now Includes Creative Optimization

Amazon Ads expects this year’s television upfronts to be an outcomes-focused affair. That may explain why the company preempted its Monday evening presentation by announcing the launch of a new ad product called Dynamic TV Creative.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Marketers

Is Agentic Commerce An Oasis Or Mirage?

For companies like Shopify, Criteo and Instacart – and even for giants like Amazon and Walmart – figuring out if the agentic oasis is real or a mirage is their priority No. 1.

Programmatic

PubMatic’s Agentic AI Is Going Beyond Direct Deals

PubMatic has run more than 30 fully autonomous, end-to-end agentic campaigns through the SSP’s AgenticOS platform, in addition to more than 1,000 direct publisher deals.

ad tech earnings

The Trade Desk Has A Grand Vision, But Needs A New Breed Of CMO To Make It A Reality

TTD CEO Jeff Green laid out the DSP’s plan for winning in a new world of advertising that – AI aside – necessitates major changes in how marketers behave.

Popular

  1. CTV

    Amazon’s Interactive CTV Ad Suite Now Includes Creative Optimization

    Amazon Ads expects this year’s television upfronts to be an outcomes-focused affair. That may explain why the company preempted its Monday evening presentation by announcing the launch of a new ad product called Dynamic TV Creative.

  2. Programmatic

    PubMatic’s Agentic AI Is Going Beyond Direct Deals

    PubMatic has run more than 30 fully autonomous, end-to-end agentic campaigns through the SSP’s AgenticOS platform, in addition to more than 1,000 direct publisher deals.

  3. CTV

    NBCUniversal Peacocked Its Ad Performance Prowess On Its Upfront Stage

    NBCU kicked off the 2026 upfront week with an original take on a not-so-original trend: ad performance. NBCU touted how it’s tapping into modern marketing hot topics, such as sports and AI, to drive ad performance.

  4. Identity

    A Publisher Didn’t Get Its UID2 Setup Right. The Trade Desk Didn’t Notice. What Went Wrong?

    TTD confirmed that this CTV publisher’s errors would have made its UID2s useless for ad targeting. But TTD also said it wouldn’t have had enough information to flag the issue.

  5. ad tech earnings

    The Trade Desk Has A Grand Vision, But Needs A New Breed Of CMO To Make It A Reality

    TTD CEO Jeff Green laid out the DSP’s plan for winning in a new world of advertising that – AI aside – necessitates major changes in how marketers behave.