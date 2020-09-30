Also in this episode: how MoPub is busily preparing itself for Apple’s forthcoming IDFA changes, a deep dive on the rationale behind Twitter’s recent acquisition of CrossInstall and Robin’s work with mentoring female students interested in the marketing industry.
Podcast: Marketers Still Aren’t Spending As Much In Apps As They Should Be
