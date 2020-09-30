Podcast: Marketers Still Aren’t Spending As Much In Apps As They Should Be

But the more some things change, the more they stay the same: Marketers still need some convincing to spend on mobile and in apps.

This week on AdExchanger Talks, Robin Wheeler, the new global commercial head of MoPub, lays out her plan for going after the Fortune 1000. Historically, MoPub has been super strong with the app publisher community, but less so on the demand side.

Now it’s time to get closer to the buyer, says Robin, who has a lot of experience working at and with agencies, both from her time at TBWA\Chiat\Day and through various senior sales roles at the Twitter mother ship, where she spent more than eight years before moving over to MoPub in February.

“We recognized it was really important for us to get closer to the end marketer,” she says.

Even after all these years there remains a mismatch between time spent on mobile, the majority of which is in-app, and the amount of money marketers earmark for the channel. Roughly 90% of mobile usage takes place in apps, Robin says, “but I don't think we see that come to life when we look at budget allocation on the programmatic side or the mobile side in general.”

“There’s a lot of education that needs to take place in helping agencies and marketers really get comfortable with mobile app as a format and as a legitimate channel for marketing,” she says.