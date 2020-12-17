Considering 2021, With Insider Inc. Publisher And CRO Pete Spande

Subscribe to AdExchanger Talks on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, SoundCloud or wherever you listen to podcasts.

This week on AdExchanger Talks, Insider Inc’s publisher and CRO Pete Spande talks about the shifting revenue mix at his company, which owns Business Insider, Morning Brew and Insider Intelligence.

Among other topics, he predicts the likely revenue impact of third-party cookies going away in Chrome, balanced against the steady growth of private programmatic deals.

“Our best guess is we will see yield drop significantly in the open [exchanges] – say a 20% to 25% drop – but the share of private deals will go up,” he says. “We’re essentially forecasting flat yield through 2022 based on what we know now. But there are still too many questions and I’m leery of anyone who has too much confidence about what’s going to happen on this topic.”

Also in this episode: BI’s first party data platform, SAGA, and its burgeoning subscription business.