Home AdExchanger Talks Ari Paparo, On The Ground In Virginia
PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

Ari Paparo, On The Ground In Virginia

By

SHARE:
Ari Paparo, CEO & contributor, Marketecture
A podcast interview with Ari Paparo CEO & Contributor

Covering Google’s ad tech antitrust trial in Virginia is surreal for anyone who’s been in ad tech as long as Ari Paparo.

Paparo, who decamped to Alexandria for the first two weeks of the trial, watched as a parade of his acquaintances, personal friends and former colleagues were called to the stand to get grilled by the Department of Justice.

“I’m one degree of separation from virtually everything that was discussed in this entire event,” ad-tech-entrepreneur-cum-ad-tech-journalist Paparo says on this week’s episode of AdExchanger Talks.

As he sat alongside the press on an uncomfortable wooden bench scribbling notes in a pad (no recording devices are allowed in the courtroom), he was particularly struck by the DOJ’s email evidence.

“Some of the emails among the Google folks are pretty damning in that they’re making decisions that appear to be against the best interests of their publisher customers,” Paparo says.

Although no one writes, “How are we going to spin this?” that’s the “vibe” one gets, he says, from certain email exchanges between Google executives about changes they knew wouldn’t be popular with publisher customers.

In Paparo’s view, some of the most compelling testimony in the trial so far came from Stephanie Layser, News Corp’s former ad tech product leader.

“She just laid out in stark terms how she felt that they weren’t really a partner,” Paparo says, “that [News Corp] tried to switch off DFP and they couldn’t, because it would cost them so much money.”

And when Layser protested about the unilateral release of Google’s controversial unified pricing rules, she was rebuffed in an insulting manner.

“Her objections weren’t listened to, and she was condescended to by her account managers,” Paparo says. “It was as dramatic a testimony as you’re going to get in an antitrust trial.”

Also in this episode: Decoding Google’s ad tech take rate, evaluating Google’s defense and analyzing Neal Mohan’s testimony about the 2011 acquisition of Admeld. Plus: Find out what an “ad potato” is.

For more articles featuring Ari Paparo, click here.

Related Stories

Must Read

Monopoly Man looks on at the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial (comic).
Google antitrust trial

Spicy Quotes You’ll Be Quoting From The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Trial

A lot has already been said and cited during the Google ad tech antitrust trial, with more to come. Here are a few of the most notable quotables from the first two weeks.

The FTC's latest staff report has strong message for social media and streaming video platforms: Stop engaging in the "vast surveillance" of consumers.
Privacy

FTC Denounces Social Media And Video Streaming Platforms For ‘Privacy-Invasive’ Data Practices

The FTC’s latest staff report has strong message for social media and streaming video platforms: Stop engaging in the “vast surveillance” of consumers.

Publishers

Publishers Feel Seen At The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Trial

Publishers were encouraged to see the DOJ highlight Google’s stranglehold on the ad server market and its attempts to weaken header bidding.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Albert Thompson, Managing Director, Digital at Walton Isaacson
Agencies

To Cure What Ails Digital Advertising, Marketers And Publishers Must Get Back To Basics

Albert Thompson, a buy-side veteran with 20+ years of experience, weighs in on attention metrics, the value of MFA sites, brand safety backlash and how publishers can improve their inventory.

A comic depiction of Google's ad machine sucking money out of a publisher.
Google antitrust trial

DOJ vs. Google, Day Five Rewind: Prebid Reality Check, Unfair Rev Share And Jedi Blue (Sorta)

Someone will eventually need to make a Netflix-style documentary about the Google ad tech antitrust trial happening in Virginia. (And can we call it “You’ve Been Ad Served?”)

Comic: Alphabet Soup
Online Advertising

Buried DOJ Evidence Reveals How Google Dealt With The Trade Desk

In the process of the investigation into Google, the Department of Justice unearthed a vast trove of separate evidence. Some of these findings paint a whole new picture of how Google interacts and competes with its main DSP rival, The Trade Desk.

Popular

  1. Monopoly Man looks on at the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial (comic).
    Google antitrust trial

    Spicy Quotes You’ll Be Quoting From The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Trial

    A lot has already been said and cited during the Google ad tech antitrust trial, with more to come. Here are a few of the most notable quotables from the first two weeks.

  2. AdExchanger Content Studio

    As Viewer Habits Shift On CTV, Are Advertisers Keeping Up?

    The TV industry has come a long way from the early days of cord-cutting skepticism. Today, consuming entertainment on the living-room screen over the internet is the norm.

  3. Samuel Levine, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, speaking at the NAD's ad law conference on Mon., Sept. 16. 2024. (photo credit: Brian O’Doherty, www.odohertyphoto.com)
    Data Privacy Roundup

    The FTC’s Director Of Consumer Protection On What Self-Reg Orgs Can Do To Avoid ‘Fading Into Irrelevance’

    Let’s clear the air. The Federal Trade Commission does not hate advertising, says Samuel Levine, the agency’s consumer protection chief. But the FTC does have a few suggestions for the ad industry.

  4. PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    Adam Heimlich, Ad Tech Time Traveler

    If Adam Heimlich could travel back in time to alter the future of online advertising, he would go to Google’s acquisition of DoubleClick in 2007, but not necessarily to stop it.

  5. PODCAST: The Big Story

    View From The US v. Google Trial Press Box

    After eight days of the antitrust trial, who’s in the lead: the DOJ or Google? Details on the most gripping testimony so far with guest Arielle Garcia, director of intelligence for Check My Ads.