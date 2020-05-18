Google Content Removal System Gamed; A Key Moment For Ad-Supported TV

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

Copyright Or Wrong

Google’s content removal system is being gamed by bad actors to remove legitimate news stories that are damaging to companies’ and individuals’ reputations. The 1998 Digital Millennium Copyright Act stipulates that online content aggregators aren’t responsible for copyright violations as long as they speedily remove the content after a complaint is filed. But that means Google can’t put real time or effort into examining complaints. Between 2002 and 2010, Google had fewer than 100,000 page complaints through its copyright portal, The Wall Street Journal reports. “Now, Google routinely deals with more than 1 million requests a day.”

You Can’t Beat Free

More and more TV shows and movies are jealously hoarded behind subscription gates (there’s Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and NBCUniversal’s Peacock, among others). But that’s also helped juice up the value of ad-supported alternatives. Pluto TV couldn’t afford to license “Gilligan’s Island” in 2014, but now it has hit shows and major movies in its on-demand section, Bloomberg reports. Maybe that will come to an end, as programmers pull content deals and retreat into their own subscription apps, or if studios such as MGM that are more open to licensing are acquired. But free, ad-supported platforms have surged in the past two months and have eager demand from DSPs and advertisers.

Reddit Bucks

Reddit is expanding a cryptocurrency project that rewards users for engagement on the platform and could create a liquid asset with real-world benefits, such as peer-to-peer payments, online subscriptions and transfers to other crypto and virtual currencies. The “community points” beta program is built on Ethereum, and rewards users who contribute smart, popular posts in subreddits. The only subreddits in the project right now are r/Cryptocurrency and r/FortniteBR. The Fortnite fan thread may seem out of place, but its young, male audience overlaps with crypto interests (and Reddit in general). Coindesk has more.

