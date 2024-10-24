Home The Big Story The Curation Debate
PODCAST: The Big Story

The Curation Debate

By

SHARE:

Programmatic curation has been gaining momentum for the past few years.

Now the backlash has begun.

Curation grew enough this year that we wrote an AdExplainer on the trend back in May. But in the past week, Marketing Brew, Adweek, Marketecture, ad tech Twitter and LinkedIn have weighed in, as criticisms of the trend grew.

“Whenever I hear curation, I think ad network,” said IAB Tech Lab CEO Tony Katsur on X, a pronouncement that prompted a massive debate we discuss on this week’s episode.

Curation products – often built by DSPs, SSPs and DMPs – package inventory together, often by cutting out one layer of ad tech in the process. Curation is also being pitched as a way to buy brand-safe news, top publishers or avoid low-quality inventory. And, as cookies go away, it enables buyers to use publisher first-party data instead of third-party data.

But some curation products, which focus on quality or safety, are providing buyers with the kind of ad experience they thought they were getting already. “Calling it curation is just another way to say, ‘For years you’ve been flinging your ads into the internet with no idea where they went,’” AdExchanger Senior Editor James Hercher says on this week’s podcast.

Some feel the open web should focus not on curation but raising the bar of inventory overall to ensure it flourishes and is defended against walled gardens.

Ultimately, the trend will only take off if it can improve buyer KPIs, a tough proposition given that lower-priced, lower-quality inventory often looks great on a spreadsheet – but bad for the person viewing the ad.

 

 

 

Related Stories

Must Read

Welcome to the Cookie Complaint Department
Chrome privacy sandbox

PAAPI Could Be As Effective For Retargeting As Third-Parties Cookies, Study Finds

There’s been plenty of mudslinging in and around the Chrome Privacy Sandbox. But the Protected Audiences API (PAAPI) maybe ain’t so bad, according to researchers at Boston University.

Gaming

The In-Game Ad Market is Expanding, One SDK At A Time

In-game ad platform Gadsme released a new SDK for non-Unity game engines. It’s the latest example of in-game ad platforms expanding SDK support in a quest for more premium inventory.

Publishers

What Publishers Need To Know About Floor Pricing

At Tuesday’s Prebid Summit, a panel of publisher and pub tech execs shared tips for how publishers can get the most out their flooring strategies.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
AdExchanger Commerce

Why Mondelez Piloted A Shopper Marketing Test Between Albertsons And Fetch

“I always said, I think we need to change our title, because it’s not the old school shopper marketing,” said Anne Martin, director of shopper marketing for Mondelez International, which owns Oreo, Ritz, and a variety of other snacks.

Brand Safety

Forget The FUD, Now DoubleVerify Wants Advertisers To Get Back Into The News

Even brand safety companies think news blocking has gone too far. DV is exploring ways to help advertisers support legitimate news and just hired its first-ever head of news.

Programmatic

To Reduce The Ad Tech Tax, Sovrn Expands Its SaaS Pricing Model

Sovrn is now offering its header bidding managed service, dubbed Ad Management, as self-serve software for a flat CPM fee.

Popular

  1. Eb Adeyeri, VP Paid Social & Partnerships at Jellyfish
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    CAPI Isn’t A Band-Aid For Cookie Deprecation. It’s An Essential Solution

    Despite Chrome’s cookie deprecation turnaround, a comprehensive CAPI strategy remains crucial for brands advertising on Meta, LinkedIn and Snap – yet many advertisers are dragging their feet. Why the reluctance?

  2. Philip Inghelbrecht, founder and CEO of Tatari
    OPINION: On TV & Video

    Pulling A FAST One: 25% Of CTV Ad Inventory Can Only Be Bought Via Linear TV

    A significant amount of the ad inventory distributed to CTV audiences is actually sold via linear. This is especially prevalent with FAST networks, which currently account for 20%-25% of ad-supported streaming.

  3. Joy Howard, CMO, Back Market
    PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    Back To Marketing Basics, With Back Market’s New CMO

    As the former CMO of Sonos, Joy Howard’s job was to make people want to buy new electronics. Now, it’s her job to convince them not to.

  4. Daniel Avshalom, VP Media, Zoomd
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    Advertisers, Brace Yourselves: The Era Of Paid, Ad-Free Social Media Is Here

    With the growing number of social media users paying for a premium and often ad-free service, how can marketers engage these audiences?

  5. Daily News Roundup

    Not For Sale!; Johnny On The Spotify

    Ari Paparo’s Marketecture acquires another ad-tech publication; Spotify is launching an SSP; and CPG brands turn to “chaos packaging” to stand out among the crowd.