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2026 Cannes Lions: Authenticity In The Age of AI

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At this year’s Cannes, the sweatiest in recent memory, the AdExchanger team gathered at the Equativ yacht to discuss the buzzwords that drew the most heat at the festival.

For Lynne d Johnson, our head of programming, authenticity kept coming up. Authenticity isn’t a novel topic, but it’s newly resonating in the age of AI. Mistakes and vulnerability aren’t just authentic; they’re human.

And as marketers increasingly look to synthetic audiences to gauge ideas or choose what real people see, they must navigate change with care.

“The data we use needs to be authentic, and it needs to be used in an authentic way,” Johnson says.

Then, we turn to OpenAI’s press briefing on Monday, where it shared plans for its ads business (and, since it’s Cannes, all the ways it can be used by creatives). The platform is increasing its capabilities at a lightning clip, and marketer interest is high.

Finally, we turn to where the rubber meets the road: measurement and outcomes. Proving the results of creative programs, validating campaigns and tracking what leads to purchases – ideally incremental ones – remains an undercurrent at Cannes, shaping the emphasis of the festival that celebrates advertising for its business potential as much as its creative possibilities.

 

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