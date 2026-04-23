Cannes, Captured: AdExchanger and Equativ Partner to Scale the Industry’s Biggest Moments

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Contact: Dave Colford

Chief Marketer Network

dcolford@accessintel.com

The partnership will power live content, executive conversations and multi-channel distribution from Cannes Lions 2026.

[NEW YORK, NY]: AdExchanger announced today a strategic partnership with Equativ, the leading independent end-to-end media platform, to capture, convene and amplify the most important conversations shaping the future of marketing at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026.

Through this collaboration, AdExchanger will bring its editorial authority on-site in Cannes Harbour, jetée Albert Edouard, transforming the event into a real-time content engine designed to extend the reach of its most valuable insights far beyond the Croisette.

Together, AdExchanger and Equativ will produce a series of high-impact content experiences that spotlight the executives, ideas and innovations defining the next era of marketing, creativity, digital advertising and media.

“Cannes is where the industry sets its direction—but too often, those insights are confined to the moment,” said Dave Colford, SVP of Chief Marketer Network. “This partnership with Equativ allows us to capture those conversations as they happen and scale them to the broader industry in a meaningful way.”

At the center of the partnership is AdExchanger’s on-the-ground content studio, where editorial teams will produce:

Executive Video Interviews with senior leaders across brands, agencies and platforms

Rapid-Response Conversations capturing real-time perspectives on the trends emerging from Cannes

Daily Editorial Coverage and Insights distributed across AdExchanger’s digital platforms and newsletters

Social-First, Short-Form Content built for immediate amplification across channels

This approach reflects AdExchanger’s continued focus on delivering timely, relevant insights to a highly engaged audience of marketing, media and advertising decision-makers.

“Cannes represents a critical moment for our industry to align on what’s next,” said Equativ Global Public Relations Manager, Caroline Millie Figueiredo. “Partnering with AdExchanger allows us to not only be part of those conversations, but help bring them to a broader audience with depth, context and scale.”

By combining editorial rigor, executive access and scaled distribution, the partnership ensures that the most important ideas from Cannes Lions resonate well beyond the festival itself.

For more information, or to discuss/schedule an interview or video tour, contact Dave Colford at Chief Marketer Network: dcolford@accessintel.com.

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About AdExchanger:

Since 2008, AdExchanger has engaged readers with award-winning and trendsetting coverage of programmatic advertising and the data-driven marketing technology ecosystem. It has earned a spot as the leading voice covering how technology and data are transforming digital media and advertising.

Our award-winning publication facilitates the exchange of ideas between all members of the ecosystem, including marketers, agencies, publishers, data providers, advertising and marketing technology companies, analysts, the investment community and the press.

AdExchanger, powered by the Chief Marketer Network, attracts more than 290,000 monthly unique visitors, and editorial newsletters and articles land in more than 55,000 subscribers’ inboxes daily. We produce the leading conferences in programmatic media, Programmatic AI Las Vegas and Programmatic I/O New York where industry professionals gather to connect, learn and thrive in productive environment that delivers actionable take-aways and introduces the latest tools, trends and best practices.

https://www.adexchanger.com

About Chief Marketer Network:

The Chief Marketer Network (CMN) is a leading marketing intelligence hub connecting a global portfolio of specialized media brands serving the primary channels of media and marketing, ranging from advertising technology to PR/Communications. With an aggregate audience of over 1 million marketing professionals, the CMN delivers curated insights, trend forecasting, and cross-disciplinary coverage that empowers marketers to stay ahead of what’s next. Trusted by industry leaders, Chief Marketer Network is the go-to resource for actionable information across the evolving marketing landscape. CMN brands include AdExchanger, Event Marketer, Chief Marketer, PRNEWS, LeadsCon, AdMonsters, Cynopsis, and Cablefax.

https://www.chiefmarketer.com

About Equativ:

Equativ is a global, end-to-end media platform empowering advertisers and publishers to achieve real outcomes by uniting premium inventory, dynamic creative formats, and engaged audiences with advanced curation and AI-powered ad tech across all channels. Purpose-built for the attention economy, Equativ delivers quality, engagement, and performance while prioritizing respectful, user-centric ad experiences. With a team of over 750 professionals across 19 countries, Equativ combines global scale with deep local expertise. Learn more at www.Equativ.com.

About Lions:

As The Home of Creativity, Lions is the destination for those in the business of creativity. As the definitive benchmark of creative excellence and with unparalleled access to insight on how it works, Lions provides those on the journey to creative excellence all they need, at whatever stage they are at and wherever they are. Our annual five-day Festival, Cannes Lions, is the meeting place for the global creative marketing community and a celebration of the world’s most excellent and effective work.

https://www.canneslions.com