AdExchanger and The Women in Programmatic Network Renew Partnership for 2026 Events to Elevate Women’s Voices in Ad Tech

New York, NY — Friday, March 20, 2026 — AdExchanger has renewed its partnership with the US chapter of The Women in Programmatic Network (TWIPN) for 2026, expanding collaboration across its flagship industry gatherings and reinforcing a shared commitment to elevating more diverse voices across the programmatic advertising ecosystem.

The partnership will span Programmatic AI, Programmatic I/O, and the AdExchanger Awards, creating opportunities for women in ad tech to connect, share expertise, and contribute to industry dialogue on stage and beyond.

2026 Partnership Events

• Programmatic AI — May 18–20, 2026 | Las Vegas

• Programmatic I/O — September 28–29, 2026 | New York

• AdExchanger Awards — September 28, 2026

TWIPN will host education programming and networking meetups at both Programmatic AI and I/O, bringing together women across the programmatic ecosystem for mentorship, knowledge-sharing, and community-building. In addition, TWIPN will have the opportunity to recommend speakers for the main-stage agenda, helping ensure a wider range of views across event programming.

TWIPN members — along with all women interested in attending — will have access to a special registration rate for the events.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with The Women in Programmatic Network as we plan our 2026 events,” said Trish Borrelli, Show Director for Programmatic AI and Programmatic I/O. “Our goal is always to bring forward the voices shaping the future of this industry, and that means ensuring diverse perspectives are represented on our stages. TWIPN’s dedication to supporting and developing women speakers through its speaker program plays an important role in helping more talented leaders share their expertise with the community.”

TWIPN will also return as judges for the AdExchanger Awards, contributing their expertise to recognizing innovation and leadership across the digital advertising landscape.

“AdExchanger has long been a home for the conversations shaping our industry, and this partnership ensures that more women have a seat at that table,” said Paige Owen, U.S. Sponsorships Lead for TWIPN. “From our networking meetups to main-stage speaker recommendations, TWIPN is proud to help create pathways for women in programmatic to be heard, recognized, and celebrated—not just in the audience, but leading the dialogue.”

At Programmatic AI, TWIPN programming will include an educational workshop and a networking meetup designed to help women translate their industry experience into thought leadership opportunities. Programming at Programmatic I/O New York will follow a similar framework, with additional details to be announced later this spring.

Together, AdExchanger and TWIPN aim to expand opportunities for women in programmatic advertising by providing platforms where expertise can be shared, connections strengthened, and new industry voices elevated.

To learn more and register to participate in the TWIPN program at Programmatic AI, visit adexchanger.com/go/programmatic-ai/ and apply the code: TWIPNVOICES