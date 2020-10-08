The Big Story: Trust And Antitrust

This week on the Big Story, we look at trust in the market as cataloged by LUMA Partners, and the antitrust case against Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon, as cataloged by a House Judiciary subcommittee.

LUMA VP Conor McKenna swings by to lead us through Q3 M&A activity in a wide-ranging conversation that looks at why investor confidence is returning and where specifically the investment is happening.

Before we break out the champagne though, it’s important to note that deal volume is still down around 40% year over year, but while pipelines froze during the early days of the pandemic, things are finally starting to shake loose.

After the break, we’ll look at the epic report that the House subcommittee on antitrust dropped late Tuesday, examining the business practices of the big four platforms. Yes, a breakup was mentioned though the exact words were “structural separation.”

Of course, as AdExchanger Senior Editor Allison Schiff helpfully points out, the report doesn’t reflect any law – instead it simply suggests legislative action Congress and regulators should take after identifying the problematic business practices that let the platforms gain and keep their power.

So what does it all mean in the longer term? We’ll hash it out.

