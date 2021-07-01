The Big Story: The Winners And Losers Of The Cookie Delay

by //

The Big Story podcast

When Google delayed the end of third-party cookies, ad tech’s first reaction was “stunned silence,” said Matt Barash, SVP of global publishing and platform partnerships at Zeotap and a self-described “ad tech socialite.”

For this week’s episode, we talk through the fallout of Google’s decision to delay the phaseout of the third-party cookie by nearly two years. Who are the winners? And who are the losers?

The losers, according to Barash, are both consumers – who won’t see third-party cookies’ removal for another two years – and privacy zealots.

But one winner might be Google, noted senior editor James Hercher. As antitrust regulators shadow the tech giant’s every move, delaying the removal of third-party cookies makes Google look like it’s being a team player, accommodating an industry that’s not yet ready for the change.

Also notable: Ad tech stocks ticked up when Google extended the deadline to remove third-party cookies.

And we talk about what the delay means for companies that were invested in the current timeline for third-party cookie deprecation, and the marketing fluff that surrounds many identity companies, in this week’s episode of The Big Story.

Enjoying this content?

Sign up to be an AdExchanger Member today and get unlimited access to articles like this, plus proprietary data and research, conference discounts, on-demand access to event content, and more!

Join Today!

Related stories:

 

Add a comment

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>