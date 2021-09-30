The Big Story: The Rise Of CDPs And The End Of Last-Click Attribution

The technology of marketing is always evolving, and that lifecycle is especially evident on this week’s episode of The Big Story.

The use of customer data platforms (CDPs) – the trendy software category taking over where DMPs left off and building on CRMs and marketing automation – is on the rise. Special guest Stuart Schneiderman, SVP of business intelligence at Advertiser Perceptions, drops by and dives into the company’s latest research on why marketers are adopting CDPs in growing numbers.

In the second half of the show, we tackle the evolution of measurement.

First, Google Ads moved to an algorithmic attribution model as its default, nudging marketers to abandon last-click attribution (and all of its many flaws). But attribution based on data modeling may have some pitfalls of its own, like being a “black box,” for example. There could also be increased variability and instability that may be hard for marketers to parse.

We also get an update on the Nielsen saga – and the tech companies vying to steal its measurement crown. ViacomCBS is now using VideoAmp as an alternate currency to Nielsen – yet another chink in Nielsen’s armor as its grip on measurement in the TV ecosystem begins to loosen.