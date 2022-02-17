The Big Story: The Beginning Of The End For Android Ad ID

When it comes to privacy, Google likes to be the younger sibling. It makes its move a few years later, with its own twist.

For the Android Ad ID, Google is creating a privacy sandbox for Android that’s similar to – and in some cases the same as – the Chrome Privacy Sandbox. But while Apple makes its operating system adjustments abruptly, Google hasn’t set a deadline yet for the end of the Android Ad ID.

But it’s definitely the beginning of the end.

On this episode, we read the Google Android tea leaves: whether an actual deadline will be set for the end of the Android ad ID and what will happen in 2022 to create a replacement to the ID.

Then, we turn our attention to Wisp, which is fired up over Facebook’s mercurial ad approval process. Its ads keep on getting rejected, so its campaigns are constantly in limbo and can’t be planned properly. Other social networks don’t seem to have the same problem. Is it time to shift budgets to TikTok and Snap?

Selling sexual health-focused telehealth services, as Wisp does, means it’s often flagged in Facebook’s ad approval process. But ad standards evolve. Take cryptocurrency ads, for example, which were banned by most platforms in early days but have now gained legitimacy, to the point that the Super Bowl was stuffed with crypto ads. Which is just another interesting signal in how culture is reflected in the advertising business, for better and worse.