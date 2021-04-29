The Big Story: SOS! It’s iOS 14.5!

After months of anticipation, Apple will start enforcing ATT with the debut of iOS 14.5.

Interestingly, this in-the-weeds ad tech story got picked up by the mainstream media, with Apple cast as the valiant steward of privacy. Because we live in a world where the only thing protecting us from one corporate overlord is another.

The New iOS Update Lets You Stop Ads From Tracking You – So Do It, commands Wired which, I guess, missed the memo that that was always possible.

Meanwhile, The New York Times zeroed in on how the Mark Zuckerberg-Tim Cook faceoff went like Anakin and Obi-Wan.

The Wall Street Journal published a 101 about the Apple curtailing tracking, for people who didn’t realize apps were tracking them, and nabbed an interview with Apple exec Craig Federighi.

All of these stories amount to pulling the complicated issue of tracking users in the app ecosystem into the public spotlight. This week on The Big Story, the team litigates not just the binary coverage that will influence the public conversation, we’ll also try to unpack what Apple is actually doing.

Because, hey, they’re offering consumers the ultimate choice, right? Or are they?

After the break, we’ll get geeky and dig into what ATT actually means for the advertising community – and we’ll preview SKAdnetwork 3.0, which will debut with iOS 14.6.

Will it make everything better? Probably not. But is it a start toward helping advertisers recover from the trauma of iOS 14.5? Well…

