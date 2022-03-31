Topics that data-driven advertisers care about are reaching the C-suite in retail earnings reports.

From retail media revenue to first-party data projects, retailers are undergoing transformation for a more digital future. And when you compare Macy’s to Best Buy to Allbirds to Target to Express, it turns out retailers have a lot in common after all.

This week on The Big Story, we talk about senior editor James Hercher’s retail rundown and how it ties into two other big commerce stories this week: Google’s latest shopping product release and Instacart’s announcement that, for the first time, it has begun serving ads to other retailers’ sites and apps.

Advertising, from many retailers’ POV, is about “margin management,” or a way to keep costs down and the price of your Walmart (and Amazon) goods low. How’s that for driving home the value of advertising messaging?

Then, we talk about Elliott Management’s deal to buy out Nielsen for $16 billion. Coming right before the upfronts, the deal will likely be a question mark in the minds of many TV ad buyers. And what does it mean for the future of TV currency and alternate measurement? Though it will take some time for the deal to close, don’t count Nielsen out just yet.