The Big Story: If CMPs Entice Thee, Shalt Thou Consent?

This week is earnings week, and there are many, many investor calls on the calendar.

Couldn’t listen to them all? In this episode of The Big Story, the AdExchanger team gives you the quick lowdown on how some of the biggest advertisers and agencies did after a full quarter of COVID-19.

We start out with the big brands, from McDonald’s, which added $200 million to its marketing budget to help aid its recovery, to Coca-Cola and the beleaguered airlines, including American and Delta. Then we check in on how some of the major holding companies – IPG, Omnicom and Publicis – have so far weathered the storm. Each has reacted slightly differently. Finally, we’ll update you on everyone’s favorite retargeter, Criteo, which is trying to exert more industry influence as identifiers become less available to ad tech companies.

Be sure to tune in to get your snappy update on the Q2 advertiser landscape – and what it all portends for the rest of the year.

Also, Gartner’s VP of research Andrew Frank swings by in the second half to talk about consent management platforms (CMPs) – that’s a new category of tech that businesses are increasingly using as a regulatory compliance mechanism to track user consent through the supply chain.

CMPs are hot in the headlines right now, given data privacy legislation, such as the GDPR in Europe and the CCPA in California. And, praise be, just this morning, Google finally, finally, finally agreed to integrate with the IAB’s Transparency and Consent Framework.

But are CMPs all they’re cracked up to be? They are – depending on client expectations. Do you want a turnkey application that’ll easily handle consumer consent, keeping your business liability free? Well, then you might just want to wish on a star.

But if you’re instead looking for a platform that will help you collect the data to manage consent, then your expectations are much more realistic.