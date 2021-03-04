The Big Story: Google. Roku. Disney

Big news week from three heavy hitters.

On Wednesday, Google sent shockwaves through the industry with its declaration that it wouldn’t use cross-site browsing data to sell ads, and that it really disapproved of the industry’s attempts to develop email-based identifiers as a substitute for third-party cookies.

Arguably, this is a development the world should have seen coming. But perhaps the industry’s feathers were so ruffled because this time, unlike usual, Google was quite definitive about its stance. Often when Google speaks, it’s left open to interpretation.

In this episode of The Big Story, we’ll take a look at what Google said – and what it left unsaid, at least for now. Certainly there’s the big question of what Google would actually do about the use of email-based identifiers, especially if they’re truly populated by individuals who gave their clear and unambiguous consent.

Then again, is consent in Ad Tech Land ever really given clearly and unambiguously by consumers who have a crystal clear picture of where their data is going and what it will be used for? Well, it’s certainly nice to think so …

With all of this confusion happening across the open web, maybe it’s about time you put your ad dollars in the world of streaming – especially with Disney, Roku and Nielsen working to shore up the ad buying experience there.

Disney unveiled its ad tech aspirations on Tuesday, when it released its Kraken. And by “Kraken,” we mean ad tech stack. Until now, Disney’s level of interest in ad tech was a little uncertain. Hulu had been doing a lot of development, but we didn’t know how much impact Hulu’s tech team was having on Disney ad sales.

Apparently though, Disney is all in when it comes making ad buying more intelligent and automated. Anthony Rifilato and Sarah Sluis will explain.

And finally, Roku bought Nielsen’s Advanced Video Advertising unit this week. Specifically, it purchased Nielsen’s tech related to automatic content recognition and dynamic ad insertion (DAI). That’s big news for both companies. Roku is sniffing the opportunity to scale DAI on linear, essentially making itself an infrastructure provider so that programmers and advertisers have the means to enable DAI on a national level.

And Nielsen gets a hefty chunk of audience data from Roku, which it can use to refurbish its currency and offer new TV ratings that can accommodate both cross-platform and addressability.