The Big Story: CDPs Get Real

It’s time for an exciting new acronym: CDP.

But what makes it exciting? Is it the promise – delivered for only the thousandth time this decade – that marketers can finally unify their customer data?

No, what makes it exciting is $3.2 billion (in stock). That’s how much Twilio paid to grab the CDP Segment earlier this week.

On this episode of The Big Story, we’ll talk about the CDP landscape with our special guest: Forrester VP and principal analyst Joe Stanhope.

Not to pour cold water on a potentially hot business opportunity, but it seems like the Twilio acquisition of Segment is more of an anomaly than a precursor to a flurry of M&A activity. We’ll talk about why Twilio wanted Segment specifically.

We’ll also talk about why the enterprise clouds Oracle, Microsoft, Salesforce, Adobe and, most recently, SAP are all getting into the CDP space – and why they’re building rather than buying their way in. And while they might be late entrants into CDP country, they all have significant advantages vs. the startups, namely deep pockets, trust and a boatload of execution technology they’ve owned for years.

On the other hand, the clouds have been teasing integration for decades. So is the promise of a CDP just the latest iteration of a promise that never came to fruition?

