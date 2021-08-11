The World’s Largest Ad Blocker Launches A DSP

But Trestle makes it easy to plug directly into existing campaign infrastructure, Padhye said. In the past, targeting ad-block users required agencies to set up specific buying arrangements through Acceptable Ads, or more often to just rely on a DSP or ad network vendor that was part of the program. And they couldn’t track campaigns using common tags or verification vendors.
With Trestle, advertisers can use verification services like DoubleVerify or Integral Ad Science, or attribution vendors, and those tags won’t be removed by the ad blocker, he said.
Eyeo was also incentivized to develop Trestle because it will improve the value of Acceptable Ads campaigns for advertisers. Instead of bidding blind on ad-block users, for instance, agencies can use Trestle to onboard client first-party data to match and target users or create lookalike audiences, Padhye said.
Agencies often ask whether they should be targeting campaigns to users who have downloaded an ad blocker. Might that not backfire?
But fewer than 10% of ABP’s users opt out of all advertising, Padhye said. And it’s a cleaner campaign for the brands, he said, because many sites that serve five or more ads on a page to most visitors serve only one or two ads on a page to Acceptable Ads users (that’s part of the criteria for the program).
“I always encourage advertisers to test and experiment,” Padhye said. Once those agencies run the data, they’ll see how many users are pure incremental gains, he said, because those users can’t be identified and targeted anywhere else on the web.