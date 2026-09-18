Home On TV & Video CTV’s Transparency Gap: Why Better Show-Level Data Still Can’t Buy You Show-Level Control
OPINION: On TV & Video

CTV’s Transparency Gap: Why Better Show-Level Data Still Can’t Buy You Show-Level Control

By Tom Discepola, Tatari

SHARE:
Tom Discepola, Senior Director Programmatic, Tatari
Tom Discepola Senior Director Programmatic

CTV buyers want more transparency into where their ads actually run. According to a new IAB report, 43% of CTV buyers said they have little or no confidence in the inventory they’re buying

As the market pushes toward greater program-level visibility, show-level reporting and optimization have become increasingly important parts of that conversation.

Conversations with several of the largest publishers and exchanges in CTV point to an important distinction between having more granular reporting and being able to actively optimize media against individual programs at scale. The industry is making progress on the former. The latter remains considerably more complicated.

Emerging solutions are bringing show-level performance data to CTV buyers. But, as these capabilities get more attention, it’s worth examining what “show-level optimization” actually means in practice and where the market stands today. 

What the data actually looks like

One of the first challenges is the quality of the underlying data. Raw bidstream data can contain content-level signals, but those signals are often incomplete and inconsistent. This becomes especially apparent when a significant share of content titles appear as “unknown.” Properly licensed, metadata-matched reporting, such as Gracenote-based data, remains a more reliable standard for understanding where ads appeared.

Even then, better reporting does not automatically translate into an off-the-shelf optimization capability. Major exchanges we consulted do not currently offer scaled show-level optimization as a standard product. In many cases, that functionality is still in the early stages of development.

What premium publishers can actually deliver

The gap becomes clearer when you talk to publishers themselves. One top-five streamer told Tatari its current SSP integration has limitations that prevent pulling show-level reporting at all. Another premium publisher confirmed to us it does not broadly share show-level data. A third was candid with us that, while show-level reporting is available, typically as top 25/50/100 rankings, without impression counts, the ability to optimize against it is directional at best.

Buyers cannot target individual shows programmatically without a programmatic-guaranteed deal or sponsorship, and PMP-based optimization, the workhorse of performance CTV buying, is not supported. Genre- or audience-based deals remain the realistic ceiling.

Why linear already offers this by design

The contrast between streaming and linear is instructive.

Linear TV has offered full program-level transparency for decades. Linear ads are bought and measured against pre- and post-roll program logs: records that confirm exactly what aired, plus an aggregate count of who watched. Because that log-based reporting isn’t tied to identity and can’t be connected to specific households, there’s no privacy trade-off in sharing it. Advertisers know precisely which programs their spots ran against.

Streaming inverted that model. CTV knows far more about who is watching, often down to the household and device. But that same richness is what brings the Video Privacy Protection Act into play. When show-level viewing data is combined with household IDs or IP addresses in an ad transaction, VPPA exposure is real, which is exactly why premium streamers have leaned into contextual, content-ID-based approaches. 

One compliant approach is to match anonymized content IDs to program metadata without exposing an individual household’s viewing habits. That can provide advertisers with valuable program-level insight while maintaining privacy protections. But the resulting signal is naturally better suited to aggregate reporting than to ID-level optimization.

The takeaway is that, for advertisers who want reliable, program-level insight today, linear remains the most transparent option available.

Reporting ≠ optimization

Post-campaign, aggregate show-level reporting is becoming more standard, and that’s genuinely useful for advertisers. But reporting where an ad ran is fundamentally different from dynamically optimizing a campaign at the individual show level.

Matching content IDs to metadata offline or mid-flight and then steering budget toward historically stronger programs can improve decision-making. It should not, however, be confused with the ability to continuously buy, target and optimize against individual shows programmatically in real time.

For advertisers evaluating show-level capabilities, the more useful questions are therefore not simply, “Can I see which shows my ads appeared in?” but also, “How complete is that data? How quickly is it available? Can I actually transact against it? And at what scale?”

Despite progress, work remains

Scaled, compliant show-level optimization is a goal worth pursuing. Several ad tech companies across the ecosystem are working toward it. But the market still has a meaningful gap to close between greater program-level visibility and true program-level optimization.

As the infrastructure, data quality and privacy frameworks mature, that gap may well close. Until then, show-level reporting can provide valuable signals for campaign planning and performance analysis. Still, buyers should understand exactly where reporting ends and optimization begins.

On TV & Video” is a column exploring opportunities and challenges in advanced TV and video. 

Follow Tatari and AdExchanger on LinkedIn.

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

ad tech acquisition

Infillion Acquires Foursquare, Adding More Location Data To Its Ever-Growing Ad Tech Stack

Infillion checked in with its latest acquisition on Friday: Foursquare. Apparently, if there’s a strategically interesting or distressed ad tech asset on the market, Infillion will find it.

Platforms

HBO MAX’s Reddit Account Was Compromised And Used For Ad Fraud

A week ago, HBO MAX had its verified Reddit account overrun by a hacker group, which eluded notice for two days while it ran 108 different ad permutations targeting an unknown number of Redditors.

Gaming

Gaming Wants To Prove It’s Just Like Other Media Channels – While Also Owning How It’s Different

Adapting other channels’ strategies might be what gaming platforms need to do to get advertisers comfortable spending more. Leaning into gaming’s differentiators will come later, after bigger budgets arrive.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: Clickbait
ad tech acquisition

Taboola Eyes The Finance Vertical With An Offer To Acquire Ad Network Dianomi

Taboola has made an offer to buy Dianomi, a UK-based ad tech company that connects financial advertisers with premium business and finance publishers.

CTV

How The Try Guys Turned Their Love For Liquid I.V. Into A Brand Deal

When a creator already loves the product they’re marketing, it’s easy to work it into their content in ways that feel natural. That’s exactly what the Try Guys did.

Comic: The Showdown
Google remedies

The Court Just Unsealed Judge Brinkema’s Remedies Decision In The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Case. Here’s Your TL;DR

The court has unsealed Judge Leonie Brinkema’s full remedies opinion in US v. Google (ad tech edition). So, what’s in there?

Popular

  1. Why Wall Street Turned Against The Trade Desk
    Platforms

    Why Wall Street Turned Against The Trade Desk

  2. The Court Just Unsealed Judge Brinkema’s Remedies Decision In The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Case. Here’s Your TL;DR
    Platforms

    The Court Just Unsealed Judge Brinkema’s Remedies Decision In The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Case. Here’s Your TL;DR

  3. Chrome Has A New Way To Measure Ad Overload On The Web
    Publishers

    Chrome Has A New Way To Measure Ad Overload On The Web

  4. Sam’s Club Debuts Ad Targeting Products That Confidently Assert Future Buyers
    Commerce

    Sam’s Club Debuts Ad Targeting Products That Confidently Assert Future Buyers

  5. Horizon Is Bringing Roku’s TV Data ‘In House.’ Here’s What That Means For Advertisers
    CTV

    Horizon Is Bringing Roku’s TV Data ‘In House.’ Here’s What That Means For Advertisers