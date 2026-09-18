CTV buyers want more transparency into where their ads actually run. According to a new IAB report, 43% of CTV buyers said they have little or no confidence in the inventory they’re buying.

As the market pushes toward greater program-level visibility, show-level reporting and optimization have become increasingly important parts of that conversation.

Conversations with several of the largest publishers and exchanges in CTV point to an important distinction between having more granular reporting and being able to actively optimize media against individual programs at scale. The industry is making progress on the former. The latter remains considerably more complicated.

Emerging solutions are bringing show-level performance data to CTV buyers. But, as these capabilities get more attention, it’s worth examining what “show-level optimization” actually means in practice and where the market stands today.

What the data actually looks like

One of the first challenges is the quality of the underlying data. Raw bidstream data can contain content-level signals, but those signals are often incomplete and inconsistent. This becomes especially apparent when a significant share of content titles appear as “unknown.” Properly licensed, metadata-matched reporting, such as Gracenote-based data, remains a more reliable standard for understanding where ads appeared.

Even then, better reporting does not automatically translate into an off-the-shelf optimization capability. Major exchanges we consulted do not currently offer scaled show-level optimization as a standard product. In many cases, that functionality is still in the early stages of development.

What premium publishers can actually deliver

The gap becomes clearer when you talk to publishers themselves. One top-five streamer told Tatari its current SSP integration has limitations that prevent pulling show-level reporting at all. Another premium publisher confirmed to us it does not broadly share show-level data. A third was candid with us that, while show-level reporting is available, typically as top 25/50/100 rankings, without impression counts, the ability to optimize against it is directional at best.

Buyers cannot target individual shows programmatically without a programmatic-guaranteed deal or sponsorship, and PMP-based optimization, the workhorse of performance CTV buying, is not supported. Genre- or audience-based deals remain the realistic ceiling.

Why linear already offers this by design

The contrast between streaming and linear is instructive.

Linear TV has offered full program-level transparency for decades. Linear ads are bought and measured against pre- and post-roll program logs: records that confirm exactly what aired, plus an aggregate count of who watched. Because that log-based reporting isn’t tied to identity and can’t be connected to specific households, there’s no privacy trade-off in sharing it. Advertisers know precisely which programs their spots ran against.

Streaming inverted that model. CTV knows far more about who is watching, often down to the household and device. But that same richness is what brings the Video Privacy Protection Act into play. When show-level viewing data is combined with household IDs or IP addresses in an ad transaction, VPPA exposure is real, which is exactly why premium streamers have leaned into contextual, content-ID-based approaches.

One compliant approach is to match anonymized content IDs to program metadata without exposing an individual household’s viewing habits. That can provide advertisers with valuable program-level insight while maintaining privacy protections. But the resulting signal is naturally better suited to aggregate reporting than to ID-level optimization.

The takeaway is that, for advertisers who want reliable, program-level insight today, linear remains the most transparent option available.

Reporting ≠ optimization

Post-campaign, aggregate show-level reporting is becoming more standard, and that’s genuinely useful for advertisers. But reporting where an ad ran is fundamentally different from dynamically optimizing a campaign at the individual show level.

Matching content IDs to metadata offline or mid-flight and then steering budget toward historically stronger programs can improve decision-making. It should not, however, be confused with the ability to continuously buy, target and optimize against individual shows programmatically in real time.

For advertisers evaluating show-level capabilities, the more useful questions are therefore not simply, “Can I see which shows my ads appeared in?” but also, “How complete is that data? How quickly is it available? Can I actually transact against it? And at what scale?”

Despite progress, work remains

Scaled, compliant show-level optimization is a goal worth pursuing. Several ad tech companies across the ecosystem are working toward it. But the market still has a meaningful gap to close between greater program-level visibility and true program-level optimization.

As the infrastructure, data quality and privacy frameworks mature, that gap may well close. Until then, show-level reporting can provide valuable signals for campaign planning and performance analysis. Still, buyers should understand exactly where reporting ends and optimization begins.

“On TV & Video” is a column exploring opportunities and challenges in advanced TV and video.

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