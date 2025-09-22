What’s Next In Retail Media, with TripleLift CRO Ed Dinichert

TripleLift Chief Revenue Officer Ed Dinichert shares his take on the evolution of retail media with AdExchanger head of communities Lynne D Johnson. Listen in to hear how AI, creative and video fit into the retail media equation in our inaugural episode of this new podcast, sponsored by TripleLift.
FTC Consumer Protection Chief: No Easy Answers On Privacy, ‘Only Trade-Offs’
Privacy isn’t black-and-white, says the FTC’s Chris Mufarrige, promising evidence-driven consumer protection cases under the Trump administration.
How Encryption Keys Could Resolve The TID Furor
Rather than sharing universal TIDs that any DSP or curator can access, Raptive says publishers should instead share encrypted TIDs with an encryption key provided only to trusted demand-side partners.
Clear Channel Brings Mid-Flight Measurement To Its OOH Network
Clear Channel will provide advertisers weekly, mid-flight reports on outcomes driven by its inventory in order to bring OOH measurement closer to the speed of digital.
FTC Commissioner Mark Meador: ‘No Human Society Can Long Survive Without Consumer Trust’
Keeping American kids safe in what FTC Commissioner Mark Meador calls “an increasingly complex and fast-paced technological environment” is a top priority for the agency.
Amazon Expands Its Programmatic Integration With SiriusXM
On Tuesday, Amazon DSP announced an expanded integration with satellite radio company SiriusXM.
Omar Tawakol Is Merging His AI Startup Rembrand With Spaceback
Rembrand announced that it’s merging with creative automation startup Spaceback to build a unified AI-powered platform for “content-based” CTV, digital video and display.
Three Predictions That Everyone At CIMM Thinks Will Be Fact By 2030 (And One They Didn’t)
What will the ad tech industry look like five years from now? The audience at CIMM’s Summit earlier this week weighed in with their predictions.
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking
SSPs Are Facing Extinction – And Only Bold Differentiation Can Save Them
SSPs are staring at their own demise. And it’s because, for over a decade, SSPs have positioned themselves as agnostic platforms.
PODCAST: The Big Story
What Ad Lawyers Are Saying About AI
Advertising using AI-doctored images could spark legal issues if the images are misleading. Plus: the commerce reckoning.
PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks
Shifting Gears, With The CMO Of Genesis Motor America
As the newly appointed CMO of Genesis Motor America, it’s Amy Marentic’s job to raise awareness for the luxury auto brand, which is fighting for market share against more well-known incumbents in the US market. To do it, she’s analyzing the data and working on a growth strategy to reach a largely untapped demo: women. Plus: Marentic’s unique origin story, from astronaut hopeful to chief marketer.